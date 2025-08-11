Tesla Opens First Delhi Experience Centre, Expands Charging Network Ahead Of September Deliveries

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Barely a month after debuting in the Indian market with its first experience centre in Mumbai, Tesla has opened its second facility, and first in the National Capital Region, at the upscale Worldmark 3 in Aerocity, New Delhi. The opening is an important milestone in its India rollout, featuring a retail experience area, test drives, and its own fast-charging infrastructure.

The Delhi centre is just minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport, strategically positioned to attract high-value visitors, including international and domestic travellers, as well as nearby corporate and diplomatic entities. The centre features an 8,200-square-foot showroom that highlights Tesla’s technology and design, including the Model Y, starting at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla’s arrival in Delhi is more than just an opportunity to display its best-selling SUV. Tesla has strategically placed four V4 Superchargers and three AC destination chargers in the Worldmark complex’s lower-ground parking, allowing future customers to sample its world-class charging experience. The V4 Superchargers deliver a charging rate of up to 250 kW (DC), meaning a Model Y can add 267 km of range in 15 minutes.

CBU imports to start, local manufacturing still on hold

Tesla’s India journey has been long in the making. For years, the company sought import duty concessions, arguing that reduced tariffs on EVs would accelerate adoption. However, the Indian government insisted on local manufacturing as a precondition for significant tax breaks.

With no agreement reached, Tesla has opted to begin sales through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, importing the Model Y from its Shanghai plant. While this means the SUV carries a price tag nearly 50 per cent higher than in the US (due to import duties exceeding 100 per cent), it positions the brand squarely in the premium EV segment alongside Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Tesla Model Y: India specifications and features

The Model Y is offered in two trims for Indian buyers:

Rear-Wheel Drive: Rs 59.89 lakh, 64 kWh battery, WLTP range up to 500 km Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: Rs 67.89 lakh, 78.1 kWh battery, WLTP range up to 622 km, 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

Both variants come with LED lighting, 19-inch aero wheels, a fixed glass roof, frameless doors, and Tesla’s minimalist interiors dominated by a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Other highlights include:

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats

8-inch rear touchscreen

Nine-speaker audio system

Ambient lighting

Eight-camera ADAS suite

Panoramic glass roof

Dashcam recording feature

Tesla is bundling an 8-year battery warranty and a complimentary home wall charger with each purchase this quarter. Customers can also opt for premium paint colours (Rs 95,000 – Rs 1.85 lakh) and white interiors (Rs 95,000 extra).

Charging network expansion in overdrive

Tesla isn’t just selling cars, it’s laying the groundwork for an EV ecosystem. Isabel Fan, Tesla’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia, confirmed that the company is accelerating the rollout of its Supercharging network in India ahead of September deliveries.

“In the coming weeks, Gurugram will get its first Superchargers, followed by South Delhi’s Saket, Noida, and additional points in Mumbai, including Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane,” Fan said at the Delhi launch. “We are also eyeing Bengaluru as our next big market.”

The Gurugram location will double as Tesla’s first major service and repair hub in North India. The company has leased a 33,000 square feet facility on Sohna Road at Rs 40 lakh per month for nine years. Plans include mobile servicing, remote diagnostics, and a Tesla Approved Collision Centre.

The importance of Delhi to Tesla

Aerocity is one of the busiest mixed-use developments in Delhi, with luxury hotels, upscale restaurants, and office buildings attracting cosmopolitan crowds every day. The location close to the airport and embassy zones will provide Tesla with visibility to power and affluent international travellers.

The location also puts Tesla at the forefront of an area of focus for the policies related to electric vehicles in India. Delhi has been leading the charge, or rather the d/c current, towards electric mobility. It has deemed electric mobility a priority for government investment by offering road tax waivers, purchase incentives, and an extensive public charging network.

Market context: Growth and competition for the EV market

Tesla enters the Indian electric passenger vehicles market just as it hit a 4.1 per cent share for electric vehicles in May 2025 from a 2.6 per cent share a year ago. This share is driven by government subsidies, increases in fuel prices, and an expanding charging network.

As it attempts to reach the premium electric vehicle buyers in India, Tesla will not be alone. VinFast from Vietnam has already invested $2 billion into India, set up a factory in Tamil Nadu, and is launching the VF6 and VF7 SUVs later this month. While Tata Motors and Mahindra continue to dominate the mass-market electric vehicle segment, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have extended their premium and luxury electric vehicle portfolios.

Customer experience: Beyond a showroom

Tesla labels its Aerocity facility an “experience centre” for a reason. Visitors will not only be able to schedule a test drive, but they will also be able to see staff offering demonstrations on product features and offering information about home charging options. A designated delivery area for handover is planned to add a ceremonial component to handovers, which Tesla argues is a way of fostering brand loyalty.

Customers can directly schedule test drives on Tesla’s website, with a customised driving route intended to exploit the Model Y’s performance and technology.

The company is also bringing its mobile service model to India, where technicians can complete a majority of repairs at a customer’s place. Coupled with over-the-air software updates and remote resolutions of some issues, Tesla insists that its “…vehicles spend more time on the road, and less in the workshop.”

Tesla's challenges in India

Despite Tesla's prestige due to its premium positioning, the CBU-only strategy limits its brand reach. The Model Y is an expensive vehicle for most buyers, priced from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 68 lakh. High import duties also lower Tesla’s ability to compete on price against locally assembled competitor vehicles.

Further, while quasi-metro areas exist, supporting infrastructure remains limited, and the challenges of range anxiety and available charging access for EVs continue in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

Industry analysts say local assembly, or even full-scale manufacturing, will be crucial if Tesla wants to capture a larger slice of India’s EV market.

Deliveries for the first batch of Model Y SUVs are scheduled for September 2025. Tesla’s immediate priorities are:

Completing Supercharger installations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

Expanding its service footprint

Delivering a seamless ownership experience for early adopters

For the long term, the company’s India trajectory will hinge on government policy shifts and its willingness to invest in local manufacturing.

The EV maker is rapidly expanding its presence, with plans for a third outlet in Gurugram and a fourth in Bengaluru. The Gurugram showroom will be located in Orchid Business Park, spread over 33,475 square feet, with a monthly rent of Rs 40.17 lakh and a Rs 2.41 crore security deposit. Both Delhi and Mumbai experience centres feature Supercharger stations alongside retail areas. The upcoming Bengaluru and Gurugram outlets will also include fast-charging facilities. Tesla’s expansion accompanies the launch of its Model Y SUV in India.

A premium debut in a growing market

Despite its challenges, Tesla’s Delhi launch signals confidence in India’s EV transition. By pairing a high-visibility retail footprint with a fast-charging backbone, the company is betting that affluent urban buyers will pay a premium for brand, tech, and convenience.

For now, the Model Y remains Tesla’s flagship offering in India, combining performance, range, and signature design with the backing of the world’s largest fast-charging network. Whether this premium entry evolves into a mass-market play will depend on how soon Tesla chooses to build in India, and how quickly India’s EV ecosystem matures.

EV Enthusiast Response

Prityush EV Enthusiast, told ETV Bharat, "brands like Mahindra and Tata have already made their mark in the EV space, and we’ve seen some impressive cars from them. But Tesla operates on a different level and they have worldwide customers. This is their first car that is officially launched in India, and it's truly exciting. The car they’ve introduced falls into the luxury segment, and I believe a lot of people will be eager to own it. It comes with a range of around 570 km, which is significantly higher than many EVs currently available in the Indian market."

He added, "In terms of pricing, we’ve already seen Indian consumers buying EVs priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹50 lakh, and even luxury brands like Mercedes and Jaguar are selling EVs above ₹1 crore. So, electric market is booming and Tesla will likely do in the EV space what Apple did in the smartphone market, create a strong brand value and aspirational appeal. Its not affordable to everyone but its good for the people who is looking forward to get it."

"When it comes to interiors, interior is something that you feel when you sit in a different car. Tesla keeps things minimalistic and its good. Some might call it basic, but I’d say it's clean and premium. The real experience of a Tesla is in the way it feels on the road, once you drive it, you understand the value. The performance, handling, and especially the tech integration set it apart. Another key aspect is charging. Tesla' 350 kW fast-charging capability is a game changer. It's not something we commonly see here yet, and it could really improve the EV ecosystem in India. I am excited if I’ve had the chance to drive this model and Tesla launch could redefine expectations for EVs in the country," he added.

Vikram, an automobile expert told ETV Bharat, "Tesla launching its second showroom in India is a significant step. While the EV market here is still relatively small, it’s growing rapidly, it's the sunrise segment of the auto industry. Brands like Mahindra and Tata are already key players, especially in the ₹17 to ₹30 lakh range. In the premium EV space, we've seen entries from Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, and others. Tesla, however, brings a different kind of global appeal and premiumness, and there's definitely excitement among consumers who want to get their hands on one."

Vikram spoke about the pricing and finds it clearly at the higher end. "Comparing Tesla's pricing directly with Mahindra or Tata may not be entirely fair. Those are made-in-India vehicles, which naturally brings down costs significantly. Tesla, at least for now, is taking a premium positioning in India, focusing on cities like Mumbai and Delhi rather than going for mass-market volumes. Despite the higher price tag, Tesla can see a strong interest. Many people are inquiring about the Model Y," he added.

"For the interiors thing, if we look at all EVs today, its all about gadgets and touchscreen, and also about the minimalistic design approch, seeing across the board now, from Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 to new Volvos and windfast coming into the country, the Vietnamese company, and other upcoming EVs from other global brands, all of them have minimalistic approch to the derifn . But let’s be clear: Tesla set this trend. They pioneered this simple clean, tech-centric interior layout with everything integrated into a single large screen that gives you all controls in one large screen. That can feel a bit disorienting and distracting at first, but it's becoming the new normal in EVs. Tesla didn’t just join the trend, they cretes it. Now, other companies are following their lead,/' he concluded.