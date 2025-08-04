Tesla Launches Its First Charging Station In Mumbai, Offers 250 kW Peak Charging Speed

Mumbai: Tesla on Monday launched its first charging facility in India. The new facility is situated at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, featuring four V4 Supercharging Stalls (DC fast chargers) and four AC destination chargers. DC fast chargers offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, starting at Rs 24 per kW. Meanwhile, destination chargers provide an 11 kW charging speed at Rs 14 per kW.

As part of its charging infrastructure expansion, Tesla intends to open three more charging stations in Maharashtra by the end of September. These facilities will be located in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Lower Parel.

The development comes on the heels of the Elon Musk-led EV company making its debut in India last month with the opening of its first showroom/ experience centre in the country at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai. The entry was accompanied by the launch of the Tesla Model Y (RWD) in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.89 lakh.

In addition to the 4,000 square feet retail space for the "experience centre", Tesla has some other commercial properties in India as well, including an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, and a temporary office near BKC. It had leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Mumbai's Kurla West to set up a service centre close to the BKC showroom.

The presence of charging facilities from Tesla is expected to support the company's premium clientele in India's financial capital and help increase the adoption of its electric vehicles, though the EV maker has yet to commit to manufacturing in India.

Tesla showroom inauguration was accompanied by Model Y launch (PTI Photo)

The inauguration of Tesla's experience centre was marked by the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who welcomed the company in the state with open arms. "I think Tesla is going to change the entire market," CM Fadnavis said at the event, expressing belief that India could become one of Tesla’s best markets once deliveries begin.

In picture: Tesla experience centre in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

In his address, Fadnavis stated that while the launch of the showroom marked a promising beginning, the government hopes the automaker will eventually shift its R&D and manufacturing operations to India. He urged the EV manufacturer to thoroughly review the state’s policies, emphasising robust support for charging infrastructure, active promotion of electric vehicles, and compelling incentives for manufacturing.

Since Tesla will be importing fully-built units from China's Shanghai Gigafactory to India, it will have to face around 70 per cent tariff on the sales of its cars in the country. The Model Y arrives in two versions in India, including a usual RWD model that costs Rs 59.89 lakh and a long-range RWD model that starts at Rs 67.89 lakh. The third and fourth quarters of 2025 are anticipated to see the start of deliveries.

(With inputs from agency)