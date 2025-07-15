Tesla Enters India With First Showroom In Mumbai's BKC and Model Y Launch

Mumbai: Elon Musk-run Tesla has officially entered the Indian automotive market with the launch of the Model Y vehicle with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and the opening of its first showroom at Jio World Drive, Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The 4,000 square feet retail space for the "experience centre" is located near Apple’s flagship store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

"I think Tesla is going to change the entire market," CM Fadnavis said at the inauguration, expressing his happiness over the automaker's arrival in the country. Noting that although it took the company ten years to enter the market, he believes the people of Mumbai and India would wholeheartedly welcome Tesla. He remarked that India could become one of Tesla’s best markets once deliveries began, given the anticipation surrounding its entry.

With the opening of an 'experience centre', Tesla now has four commercial properties in India, including an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, and a temporary office near BKC. It had leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Mumbai's Kurla West to set up a service centre close to the BKC showroom.

The company, however, currently has no plans to manufacture in India. This means, it will have to face 70 per cent tariff on the import of fully-built units to the country.

In his address, Fadnavis urged Tesla to review the state’s policies, highlighting strong support for charging infrastructure, EV promotion, and attractive incentives for manufacturing. He said that while the showroom's launch was a promising start, the government hopes that the automaker will eventually shift its R&D and manufacturing operations to India.

Welcoming the company to the state, the CM said, "We are thrilled that you’ve chosen to start this journey from Mumbai, and I want to assure you that both Mumbai and Maharashtra will make you feel at home."

An earlier report suggests that Tesla's showroom opening will be followed by the commencement of vehicle deliveries as early as next month, with customers being able to configure and order their Tesla EVs from next week.