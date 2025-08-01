ETV Bharat / technology

Telugu Scientist Participates In Anugami Mission

The three 'Gagans', who participated in Anugami Mission ( ETV Bharat )

Huzurnagar: India has achieved a major milestone on its path to launching a manned space mission. In a first-of-its-kind, fully domestic simulation, the 'Anugami Space Mission' tested astronaut medical and psychological procedures, and Telugu pride Akula Mohanasai, a native of Huzurnagar in Suryapet district in Telangana, was among the three selected for the prestigious program.

The 10-day mission, held from July 7 to 16 at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru, was part of the Gaganyaan Analog Experiment (GANEX), a long-term project aimed at preparing Indian astronauts for future space missions. Unlike earlier programs that relied on international collaborations, Anugami marks India's move toward self-reliant astronaut training.

Diverse Crew, Shared Mission

The mission simulated the psychological and physical challenges of human spaceflight. The three participants called Gagans came from diverse backgrounds: Group Captain Angad Pratap, an Indian Air Force astronaut selected for Gaganyaan.

Rajiv Prasanna, a MiG-29K fighter pilot from the Indian Navy and Akula Mohanasai, an independent analogue astronaut and civilian researcher. Their varied profiles were chosen to generate broad-spectrum data on astronaut performance.