Telugu Scientist Participates In Anugami Mission

Huzurnagar: India has achieved a major milestone on its path to launching a manned space mission. In a first-of-its-kind, fully domestic simulation, the 'Anugami Space Mission' tested astronaut medical and psychological procedures, and Telugu pride Akula Mohanasai, a native of Huzurnagar in Suryapet district in Telangana, was among the three selected for the prestigious program.
The 10-day mission, held from July 7 to 16 at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru, was part of the Gaganyaan Analog Experiment (GANEX), a long-term project aimed at preparing Indian astronauts for future space missions. Unlike earlier programs that relied on international collaborations, Anugami marks India's move toward self-reliant astronaut training.
Diverse Crew, Shared Mission
The mission simulated the psychological and physical challenges of human spaceflight. The three participants called Gagans came from diverse backgrounds: Group Captain Angad Pratap, an Indian Air Force astronaut selected for Gaganyaan.
Rajiv Prasanna, a MiG-29K fighter pilot from the Indian Navy and Akula Mohanasai, an independent analogue astronaut and civilian researcher. Their varied profiles were chosen to generate broad-spectrum data on astronaut performance.
Space-Like Conditions on Earth
For nine and a half days, the crew lived in a space-station-like habitat. Their food, sleep cycles, and daily routines were designed to mimic life in space. The team conducted various scientific experiments, including:
- Coordinated crew tasks simulating long-duration space missions
- Simulated rocket launch and atmospheric re-entry
- Yoga and meditation for mental resilience
- Cognitive alertness exercises
- Emergency medical drills
- Experiments in plant cultivation under simulated weightless conditions
- The mission used advanced systems for emotional and health monitoring, providing real-time feedback and support to trainees under stress.
Telugu Scientist in the Spotlight
Akula Mohanasai, who holds a master’s degree in astrobiology and space science, currently serves as Research Scientist-I at IAM. He has participated in several international analogue space missions, but says Anugami marks a defining step in India's space journey. He told ETV Bharat, "I feel proud to have been part of this historic mission that lays the foundation for future civilian participation in space."
His role in the experiment is expected to contribute toward setting clear standards for civilian researchers involved in upcoming space missions.