Telecom, Startup Sectors Lead In Fighting Digital Fraud, Shaping 6G Future: COAI DG

New Delhi: India's digital transformation through collaborative efforts between the government, telecom operators, and startups illustrates the work being done across the country, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.

From reducing spam and fraud to developing 6G networks, the level of innovation taking place across India is designed to close the digital divide, promote entrepreneurship, and advance its position regarding global standards, he added.

Spam and Digital Frauds

One of the major challenges faced by the digital ecosystem has been managing online fraud and spam, in addition to traffic that is not regulated, across various telecommunications platforms. Kochhar indicated that both the government and telecom operators have implemented plans and policies recently to address this challenge.

"Users must have seen the effect. Spam and fraud have come down across our networks in the case of Telegram. Operators are doing what they can to manage the problems, but the regulation still lags. The government part is missing, obviously. Traffic is starting to move over, but only to some extent. This collaboration between the operators and the regulators is important considering the substantial growth in subscribers," Kochhar stated.

This indicates India's two-pronged approach to digital governance, which blends proactive industry actions with an evolving regulatory approach to ensure safety and access for users, he added.

Startups Leading Local and Global Innovation

Startups are becoming essential players in India's technological growth, especially in digital services and AI. Kochhar said the Indian startups have a dual function. Many startups are based in smaller towns and cities, which helps them to tackle local challenges. "They understand the need of the community and build applications to digitise villages and rural areas," he said.

Secondly, startups are not only serving local needs but are also developing world-class products that have international reach. "Products being showcased at IMC, for example, are already marketed internationally. These startups have the potential to become unicorns and global players," Kochhar added.

Experts say this ecosystem ensures that innovation is not limited to metropolitan hubs but is democratised across the country, empowering entrepreneurs to deliver solutions that are both contextually relevant and globally competitive.

Shaping India's 6G Future