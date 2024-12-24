ETV Bharat / technology

Big Relief For Telecom Users As TRAI Asks Telcos To Offer Voice-SMS Packs Without Data

Hyderabad: In a big relief to nearly 15 crore telephone users in the country those who use basic or feature phones, the telecom regulator has asked telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone India and BSNL, to offer mobile recharge plans only for voice and sms services as these mobile users do not need data plans.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Monday issued Telecom Consumers Protection (12th Amendment) Regulations, 2024 that mandate telecom operators to launch mobile packs only for voice and sms services.

The amended rules will come into force 30 days after their publication in the official gazette. The TRAI conducted a three-month-long survey at the end of the year 2022 to obtain views of the telecom users.

In the survey, the TRAI asked for consumers’ views on the evolution of mobile tariffs, the efficacy of consumer protection regulations, and the efficacy of transparency framework in the mobile recharge offers published or advertised by telecom operators.

The TRAI issued a consultation paper in July this year and on Monday it issued the amended consumer protection rules in the exercise of the powers granted to it under Sections 11 and 36 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act of 1997.

In the newly amended regulation, the TRAI said: “The data from telecom operators reveals that a whopping 150 million users in India still use feature phones that highlights the need for the non-data-specific recharge options.”

In addition to asking telecom operators to offer non-data mobile recharge plans, the TRAI also amended the rules concerning the validity of recharge period and colour coding of recharge coupons among other things.

The TRAI has asked the telecom companies to increase the validity of special tariff vouchers (STVs) and combo vouchers (CV) from existing 90 days to a year. After the implementation of these new consumer protection rules, the consumers will have the option to recharge their mobile numbers for 365 days for these special and combo vouchers.

Moreover, in a big relief to mobile companies, the TRAI has also done away with the publishing of colour codes.

“colour coding of vouchers as it exists in the physical form has been done away with given the prominence of online re-charges,” said the telecom regulator.

In addition to these measures, the TRAI has also done away with the requirement to reserve top-up recharges in the denomination of 10 and its multiples but it has asked the telecom companies to retain the mandate of at least one top-up voucher of Rs 10.

Why TRAI removed compulsory data plans for feature phones