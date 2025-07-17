ETV Bharat / technology

Telangana Scientist Bags Patents From Three Countries For Hybrid Rice Seed Innovation

Hyderabad: Balram Marathi, Director of Research at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), has earned a rare distinction in agricultural science by securing patents for his hybrid rice seed innovation in India, the United States, and the Philippines. Balram’s work aims to transform rice cultivation by improving crop resilience and productivity.

During his fellowship at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), he conducted the research that led to the development of a novel hybrid rice variety. By cross-pollinating the cellular material of a rice crop cultivated for over a year in Africa with a genetically compatible plant, he engineered a hybrid designed to boost productivity and resilience in rice farming.

The United States granted a patent for Balram’s hybrid rice invention in 2020, followed by India in 2023. Most recently, the Government of the Philippines awarded a patent for the hybrid variety, with Balram receiving the official certificate on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Philippine patent will remain valid until June 5, 2036.

The achievement was celebrated at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, where Vice Chancellor Aldas Janaiah, senior officials, and fellow scientists extended their congratulations to Balram for this international recognition. Talking to Eenadu–ETV Bharat, he expressed joy over receiving patents from three countries, marking a significant milestone in hybrid rice seed technology.