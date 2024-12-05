ETV Bharat / technology

Telangana Inks Pact With Google For 'Safety Engineering Centre' In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategically crucial and broad-ranging partnership with Google under which the latter is committed to establishing India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) here.

GSEC in Hyderabad would be the second-of-its-kind in the Asia-PAcific region, after Tokyo, and only the fifth in the world, with similar facilities in Dublin, Munich and Malaga.

This GSEC is a specialised international cybersecurity hub that will play a vital role in developing advanced security and online safety products for the Indian context, a press release from the state government said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Industries and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu held crucial meetings to convince Google leadership on their visit to the IT giant’s global headquarters in August 2024.