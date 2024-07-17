Teen Prodigy Uday Shankar: The 15-Year-Old CTO Revolutionizing AI In Kochi

Ernakulam (Kerala): As Artificial Intelligence takes the centre stage in our times of science and technology, 15-year-old prodigy is turning out to be an inspiration of sorts by becoming the Chief Technical Officer of a prominent AI start-up in Kerala's Kochi.

Uday Shankar, hailing from Thammanam in Vyttila is the CTO of his AI start-up Urav Advanced Learning System Pvt Ltd. Uday leads the technical division of his company besides teaching certificate courses in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Game Development through. The courses benefit children on Unity 3D Game Development and Advanced Python Coding.

From School Dropout To AI Prodigy

Uday Shankar's journey is nothing short of an inspiration for youngsters. It is learnt that Uday had to leave school in the 8th standard to pursue his passion for science and technology. Despite dropping out of school, Uday has managed to excel to the post of CTO, which he holds for four years now. Uday has completed his education through open schooling and plans to continue his studies after the 10th standard. The AI wizard has completed certificate courses from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and IIT Kanpur, with strong support from his parents, Dr. Ravi Kumar and Srikumari.

The AI prodigy has showcased his mettle by holding three patents and authoring four research papers on the subject. Besides, he has developed seven apps, nine computer programs, and approximately 15 games. His accomplishments have earned him accolades, including the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ignited Mind Children Creativity and Innovation Award 2023.

Plunge Into AI Through Personel Experience: Uday Shankar's journey in AI is as interesting as it is inspirational. His foray into AI app development has been inspired by his own personal experience. It is learnt that Uday couldn't reach his grandmother in Palakkad for some reasons. Using the situation to his advantage, Uday developed an AI version of her, resulting in the creation of an app called "Hi Friends." The app developed by Uday Shankar allows users to create an avatar of someone and interact with them in any language. The app has led to the development of a kiosk catering to the AI needs in multiple languages, showcasing its potential use in places like metros and trains.

Among his other creations, Uday learned Python programming online and also founded his start-up, Urav, four years ago. His other notable "Clean Alka," allows users to create an image and interact with an AI talk bot. He has also patented an app called "Bhashini," which allows users to handle multiple languages. Uday provides a free app to help the visually impaired navigate public places.