Tecno Spark Go 5G With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 6400 Chipset Launched In India For Rs 9,999

Tecno claims that the newly launched Tecno Spark Go 5G handset is India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone.

Tecno Spark Go 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Chipset, Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Tecno Spark Go 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Tecno)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Go 5G handset in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It runs HiOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Tecno claims that the newly launched device is India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment, measuring 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 194 grams.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price, colour, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red colour options.

Interested customers can buy this handset via Tecno’s official website, Flipkart, and retail outlets across India. The sale begins on August 21, 2025, at 12 PM (IST).

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Key Details
ParametersDetails
PriceRs 9,999
RAM + storage4GB + 128GB
Availability Tecno's official website, Flipkart, and retails outlets
First sale August 21, 2025

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Specifications

The Spark Go 5G features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera sensor. The handset features a 5MP front-facing camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The phone runs HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.74-inch IPS LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400
RAM + storage4GB + 128GB
Rear camera50MP AI camera
Front camera5MP
Battery 6,000mAh
Charging capacity18W
Operating systemHiOS 15 based on Android 15
