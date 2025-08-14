ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Spark Go 5G With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 6400 Chipset Launched In India For Rs 9,999

The Tecno Spark Go 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. ( Image Credit: Tecno )

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Go 5G handset in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It runs HiOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Tecno claims that the newly launched device is India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment, measuring 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 194 grams.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price, colour, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red colour options.

Interested customers can buy this handset via Tecno’s official website, Flipkart, and retail outlets across India. The sale begins on August 21, 2025, at 12 PM (IST).