Tecno Spark Go 5G With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 6400 Chipset Launched In India For Rs 9,999

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Go 5G handset in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It runs HiOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Tecno claims that the newly launched device is India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment, measuring 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 194 grams.
Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price, colour, availability
The Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red colour options.
Interested customers can buy this handset via Tecno’s official website, Flipkart, and retail outlets across India. The sale begins on August 21, 2025, at 12 PM (IST).
|Tecno Spark Go 5G: Key Details
|Parameters
|Details
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|Availability
|Tecno's official website, Flipkart, and retails outlets
|First sale
|August 21, 2025
Tecno Spark Go 5G: Specifications
The Spark Go 5G features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera sensor. The handset features a 5MP front-facing camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The phone runs HiOS 15 based on Android 15.
|Tecno Spark Go 5G: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.74-inch IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP AI camera
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|18W
|Operating system
|HiOS 15 based on Android 15