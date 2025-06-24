Tecno Spark Go 2 With 120Hz Display, IP64 Rating, 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Go 2 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support. The device runs on HiOS based on Android 15 out of the box. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and claims to offer up to four years of lag-free experience. The new handset comes with Tecno’s Free Link App, 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0, and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage sole variant. It is available in four colours: Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, and Turquoise Green. Interested customers can buy this handset via Flipkart on sale, which will start on July 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST, confirmed by Tecno’s official X post.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price Specification Details RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Price (Rs) 6,999 Color Options Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, Turquoise Green Availability Flipkart (sale starts July 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST)

Tecno Spark Go 2: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2 features a 6.67-inch Punch Hole HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP rear main camera along with an unspecified depth sensor. It has an 8MP front-facing camera at the front. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support. It runs on HiOS based on Android 15 out of the box.

Additionally, the Spark Go 2 has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It supports 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies, which are claimed to improve network connectivity and internet speed.

The device comes equipped with an IR blaster, measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 186g.