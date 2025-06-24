ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Spark Go 2 With 120Hz Display, IP64 Rating, 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno launches a budget smartphone which is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support.

The Tecno Spark Go 2 is the successor of the Tecno Spark Go, launched last year. (Image Credit: Tecno)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Go 2 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support. The device runs on HiOS based on Android 15 out of the box. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and claims to offer up to four years of lag-free experience. The new handset comes with Tecno’s Free Link App, 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0, and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price, availability

The Tecno Spark Go 2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage sole variant. It is available in four colours: Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, and Turquoise Green. Interested customers can buy this handset via Flipkart on sale, which will start on July 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST, confirmed by Tecno’s official X post.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price
SpecificationDetails
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Price (Rs)6,999
Color OptionsInk Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, Turquoise Green
AvailabilityFlipkart (sale starts July 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST)

Tecno Spark Go 2: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2 features a 6.67-inch Punch Hole HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP rear main camera along with an unspecified depth sensor. It has an 8MP front-facing camera at the front. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support. It runs on HiOS based on Android 15 out of the box.

Additionally, the Spark Go 2 has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It supports 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies, which are claimed to improve network connectivity and internet speed.

The device comes equipped with an IR blaster, measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price
SpecificationDetails
Display6.67-inch Punch Hole HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorUnisoc T7250 chipset
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Rear CameraDual: 13MP main + unspecified depth sensor
Front Camera8MP
Battery5,000mAh with 15W fast charging support
Operating SystemHiOS based on Android 15
DurabilityIP64 dust and water resistance
