Tecno Set To Launch The World's Slimmest 3D Curved Display Smartphone In India On September 4

Hyderabad: Smartphones are finally getting slimmer and are packing a larger battery, thanks to the new design standards and the adoption of silicon-carbon battery technology. While foldable smartphones can be the thinnest devices when unfolded, mainstream slate-style devices have also become super slim. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge currently holds the crown as the slimmest device in the category, measuring just 5.8 mm in thickness. However, the record could soon shift hands as Tecno prepares to make its concept smartphone a reality with the launch of the commercially available Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone.

"Pova Slim 5G is set to become the world’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone, delivering an ultra-sleek look without compromising on essentials," Tecno said. "Despite its incredibly thin profile, the device is stepping in to prove that function and style can go hand in hand."

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Tecno showcased a concept smartphone, Tecno Spark Slim, measuring just 5.75 mm in thickness. However, the upcoming commercial handset might be a bit thicker than the concept. Otherwise, Tecno would not have attached a condition to the slimmest claim.

In picture: Tecno Spark Slim concept smartphone (Image Credits: Tecno)

Notably, Tecno calls the Pova Slim 5G a soon-to-be "world's slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone" instead of simply calling it the world's slimmest smartphone.

Currently, the slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved display is the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, which features a 5.95 mm-thin build. If Tecno Pova Slim is going to break this record without surpassing Galaxy S25 Edge, the upcoming phone could measure between 5.8 mm and 5.95 mm.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on September 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

The company is expected to reveal more details about the handset in the coming days. So far, Tecno has showcased a silhouette of the smartphone, showcasing a super slim curved-screen phone. It said that the phone will come equipped with Dynamic Mood Light, which appears to be some sort of light alert system for calls, notifications, and more.