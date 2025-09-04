Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched As The World's Slimmest 3D Curved 5G Smartphone: Price, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone in India. At just 5.95mm thin, the new smartphone claims the title of the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone. Notably, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ also sports a 3D curved display and a 5.95mm frame, but it doesn't feature 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, the title of slimmest smartphone in the world goes to Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures just 5.8mm. Notably, since foldables are a different category altogether, we aren't comparing these devices to phones like the Honor Magic V5, Galaxy Fold 7, or the Oppo Fold N5.

Coming back to the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, the other highlight of the phone includes its display, which is a 3D curved panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The device sports Military Grade protection and comes packed with several AI features as part of the Ella AI offering.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G price and availability

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G arrives in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The phone costs Rs 19,999 and will be available for purchase from September 8, 2025, via retail stores nationwide. The device arrives in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colour variants.