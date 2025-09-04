Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched As The World's Slimmest 3D Curved 5G Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova Slim 5G smartphone in India. At just 5.95mm thin, the new smartphone claims the title of the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone. Notably, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ also sports a 3D curved display and a 5.95mm frame, but it doesn't feature 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, the title of slimmest smartphone in the world goes to Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures just 5.8mm. Notably, since foldables are a different category altogether, we aren't comparing these devices to phones like the Honor Magic V5, Galaxy Fold 7, or the Oppo Fold N5.
Coming back to the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, the other highlight of the phone includes its display, which is a 3D curved panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The device sports Military Grade protection and comes packed with several AI features as part of the Ella AI offering.
Tecno Pova Slim 5G price and availability
The Tecno Pova Slim 5G arrives in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The phone costs Rs 19,999 and will be available for purchase from September 8, 2025, via retail stores nationwide. The device arrives in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colour variants.
Tecno Pova Slim 5G specifications
The Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Weighing just 156 grams, the device sports a 5.95mm thin build. It also sports Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and Military Grade MIL-STD 810H protection. The handset is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.
The new Tecno phone sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP AI main sensor. The company has not revealed the secondary camera details as well as the front camera specifications. Tecno Pova Slim 5G's landing page also doesn't mention the processor powering the device.
The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It comes preloaded with Ella AI with Indian language support, AI Writing Assistant, AI Call Assistant, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring. The phone also claims to offer better network coverage with its Intelligent Signal Hub System with 4x4 MIMO and N28 Band for a 360-degree signal enclosure rate.