Tecno Pova Curve 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India For Rs 15,999: Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the new Pova Curve 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 15,999, the new lower-midrange device is the first in its segment to offer AI with Indian language support. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 7.45mm curved frame with a 55-degree curvature for improved in-hand feel, an Intelligent Signal Hub System for better connectivity in low-signal areas, and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Let's take a detailed look at the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 5G price in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G arrives in two RAM models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM model will be available for sale exclusively via Flipkart, whereas the 8GB RAM model will be available to buy through offline retail stores.

The sale of the device will start on June 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST. It will be available in Neon Cyan, Magic Silver, and Greek Black colour options.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution (2436x1080 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Hyper Cooling system. The 4nm chipset features an octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A78 at 2.5GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 at 2.0GHz) and has a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G arrives in three colour options (Image Credits: Tecno)

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor. It sports a 13MP selfie camera on the front. The device is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Other highlights of the device include a 7.45mm slim build, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an in-built infrared for remote control functionality, and an IP64 certification for dust and splash resistance.

The new Tecno phone runs HiOS based on Android 15. It comes with a host of AI features, including Ella AI Smart Assistant for voice commands and smart interactions, AI Call Assistant with AI Voiceprint Suppression and AI Auto Call Answering, AI Photo Solver, Circle to Search, AIGC Portrait 2.0, and AI Privacy Blurring. The device comes with VoWiFi Dual Pass, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and an Intelligent Signal Hub System, which claims to deliver better connectivity in weak network situations and crowded network situations.