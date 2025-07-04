ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India For Starting Price Of Rs 12,999

Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The series includes the Pova 7 5G and the Pova 7 Pro 5G handsets.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ulitmate SoC, 6,000mAh Batteries Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will be available for sale on July 10, 2025. (Image Credit: Tecno)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The lineup includes the Tecno Pova 7 5G and the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G handsets in the mid-premium segment. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processors, paired with 8GB of RAM, and pack 6,000mAh batteries with 45W fast charging support. The highlight of this smartphone series is that it comes with a new multi-functional Delta light interface at the back, which features Tecno’s Ella AI supporting multiple Indian languages.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series: Price, availability

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is available in two RAM and storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. The Pova 7 5G comes in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green.

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. It comes in Geek Black, Dynamic Grey, and Neon Cyan.

In a press release, Tecno mentioned that the prices of both devices are introductory and inclusive of all bank offers, which are valid for a limited period. The Tecno Pova 7 5G handsets will be available for purchase in India via Tecno's official website and Flipkart, starting from July 10, 2025.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series: Price List
Tecno Pova 7 5GIntroductory Price (INR)Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5GIntroductory Price (INR)
8GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 12,9998GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 16,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storageRs 13,9998GB RAM + 256GB storageRs 17,999

Tecno Pova 7 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone boasts a 50MP main rear camera and a light sensor, along with a dual flash unit. It features a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Pova 7 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 30W wireless charging support. It runs HiOS 15 based on Andriod 15. Moreover, it features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a G-sensor, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a gyroscope, and an infrared remote control.

Tecno Pova 7 Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device boasts a 64MP main rear camera and an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a dual flash unit. It features a 13MP front-facing camera.

The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 30W wireless charging support. It runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15. Additionally, it features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a G-sensor, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a gyroscope, an infrared remote control, and a fingerprint sensor.

