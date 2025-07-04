ETV Bharat / technology

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India For Starting Price Of Rs 12,999

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will be available for sale on July 10, 2025. ( Image Credit: Tecno )

Hyderabad: Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The lineup includes the Tecno Pova 7 5G and the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G handsets in the mid-premium segment. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processors, paired with 8GB of RAM, and pack 6,000mAh batteries with 45W fast charging support. The highlight of this smartphone series is that it comes with a new multi-functional Delta light interface at the back, which features Tecno’s Ella AI supporting multiple Indian languages.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series: Price, availability

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is available in two RAM and storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. The Pova 7 5G comes in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green.

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. It comes in Geek Black, Dynamic Grey, and Neon Cyan.

In a press release, Tecno mentioned that the prices of both devices are introductory and inclusive of all bank offers, which are valid for a limited period. The Tecno Pova 7 5G handsets will be available for purchase in India via Tecno's official website and Flipkart, starting from July 10, 2025.