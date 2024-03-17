Tech Tip: How to view Aadhaar history with a single click?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: An Aadhaar card has to be submitted for opening an account in a bank or getting a new SIM card. We are providing the Aadhaar number wherever it is required. So, it is not known where this card is being used. There is also a suspicion that someone else is using it. To know such things we need to know our card history. With this, you can easily find out if someone has used Aadhaar without our permission. Also, if any fraudulent activities are being done, it will be known.

Know your history...

For this visit Udai https://uidai.gov.in/en/ portal.

Click on Aadhaar services found in the My Aadhaar option at the top left.

Scroll down and select the Aadhaar Authentication History option. Immediately a new page will open for login.

Click on login and enter your Aadhar number, Captcha, OTP and log in.

On the next screen scroll down and you will see authentication history. Click on it.

There select ALL and select the date and click on fetch authentication history.

Through OTP, biometrics and demographics linked to Aadhaar, the data of where your Aadhaar card has been used for six months is visible.

