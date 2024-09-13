Tech Billionaire Jared Isaacman Completes Historic First Private Spacewalk with SpaceX Capsule- 10 Points

Cape Canaveral: In a groundbreaking achievement for commercial space travel, tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman successfully conducted the first private spacewalk on Thursday. This milestone was achieved aboard a SpaceX capsule, representing a significant advancement in private space exploration.

Here are the top 10 updates in this story:

Historic Spacewalk: Jared Isaacman has become the first private individual to perform a spacewalk, leaving a SpaceX capsule while orbiting Earth at 740 kilometres above the planet. Spacesuit Testing: The primary goal of the mission was to test SpaceX's newly developed spacesuits. Isaacman, alongside SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, participated in this high-profile spacewalk. Short Duration: The spacewalk lasted just under two hours. This is notably shorter and simpler compared to the lengthy, often seven to eight-hour spacewalks conducted by NASA astronauts at the International Space Station. Mission Details: Isaacman remained tethered to the capsule during his spacewalk to evaluate the suit's performance in the vacuum of space. After Isaacman's initial test, Gillis conducted similar evaluations. Technical Challenges: The mission encountered some issues, such as having to manually open the hatch and address bulges in the hatch seal. Despite these challenges, the mission was executed successfully. Commercial Spaceflight Trends: This event highlights a growing trend of affluent individuals investing in space travel experiences, including private spacewalks, as part of the expanding commercial space industry. Industry impact: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson lauded the mission as a significant leap forward for commercial spaceflight, showcasing the potential of private space ventures. Polaris Program: Isaacman's spacewalk was part of the Polaris Dawn mission, the first flight in his Polaris program. This initiative included two more planned flights aimed at furthering private space exploration. Investment and Vision: While Isaacman has not disclosed the exact financial details of the Polaris Dawn mission, his investment underscores a commitment to pushing the boundaries of space travel. Future Prospects: The successful completion of this spacewalk sets a new benchmark for future private space missions, paving the way for more ambitious endeavours in space exploration.

It also marks a historic achievement for commercial space travel. Isaacman's mission not only tested new technologies but also opened up the horizon for private space exploration. As the industry continues to evolve, this milestone highlights the growing role of private entities in advancing human spaceflight and paves the way for future innovations in the field.