ETV Bharat / technology

TCS Launches AI Hub, Design Studio In London; To Create 5,000 UK Jobs In 3 Years

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, and said its continued investments in the UK will create 5,000 new jobs across the country over the next three years.

Currently, TCS supports over 42,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United Kingdom. In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion pounds to the UK economy, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)... has today announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, reaffirming its continued strategic investment across the United Kingdom (UK), and upholding its long-standing partnership with the UK economy.

"Further, with its continued investment in creating employment and supporting talent development, TCS will create 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years," it said.

The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio represent a reimagined version of TCS’s flagship PacePort facility and will play a key role in driving innovation and client collaboration across the UK.

The London studio marks TCS’ second design hub after the New York Design Studio, launched in September, and will tap into the TCS innovation ecosystem that has been developed in partnership with academic institutions, startups, and other collaborators in the UK.

TCS Head for UK and Ireland, Vinay Singhvi, said the UK is TCS’ second-largest market globally and the company will continue to scale its footprint across the country.