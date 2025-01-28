Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon iCNG Dark edition in India, with a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV will be available in three variants, and the top-end model will be priced at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition offers a special dark treatment to enhance its visual appeal. Moreover, the compact SUV can be seen in dark paint with black treatment in various places.
Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Exterior and Interior
The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition retains the same exterior design as its standard model. The subcompact SUV comes in a carbon black colour along with blacked-out metallic parts and black alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV too remains the same and carries black-shaded upholstery.
Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Variants, Features, and Price
The Tata Nexon Dark Edition is available in Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS variants. With a special black treatment, the Creative + S and Creative + PS variants are Rs 40,000 more expensive than the standard Nexon. Meanwhile the Fearless + PS variant is Rs 20,000 costlier than its standard version. The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition offers several quality-of-life features, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, an air purifier, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker JBL audio system, and bi-LED headlamps.
Here are the features and price list of the Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition:
|Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Features and Price
|Variants
|Features
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Creative + S
|Rs 12,69,990
|Creative + PS
|Rs 13,69,990
|Fearless + PS
|Rs 13,69,990
Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Specifications
Mechanically, the Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition remains the same as its standard version. The subcompact SUV comes equipped with a 1.2L, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine that generates a power output of 100 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Moreover, it comes with a 60L tank in a twin-cylinder design, offering more boot space. Notably, the Nexon iCNG Dark Edition features 392 litres of boot space.