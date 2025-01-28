ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Features, Specifications, And More

Tata Motors has launched the dark edition of the Nexon iCNG, which starts at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition launched in India starting from Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon iCNG Dark edition in India, with a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV will be available in three variants, and the top-end model will be priced at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition offers a special dark treatment to enhance its visual appeal. Moreover, the compact SUV can be seen in dark paint with black treatment in various places.

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Exterior and Interior

The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition retains the same exterior design as its standard model. The subcompact SUV comes in a carbon black colour along with blacked-out metallic parts and black alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV too remains the same and carries black-shaded upholstery.

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Variants, Features, and Price

The Tata Nexon Dark Edition is available in Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS variants. With a special black treatment, the Creative + S and Creative + PS variants are Rs 40,000 more expensive than the standard Nexon. Meanwhile the Fearless + PS variant is Rs 20,000 costlier than its standard version. The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition offers several quality-of-life features, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, an air purifier, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker JBL audio system, and bi-LED headlamps.

Here are the features and price list of the Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition:

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Features and Price
VariantsFeaturesPrice (ex-showroom)
Creative + S
  • Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Auto Headlamps
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Rs 12,69,990
Creative + PS
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Bi-LED Headlamp
  • Wide “X Graphic” Full LED Taillights
  • Front Fog Lamp with Cornering
  • Wireless Charger
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Rear Defogger
  • 60:40 Flip & Fold Seats
  • Rear Seat Armrest with Cup Holder
  • Passive Entry Passive Start + Push Button Start
  • Auto Headlamps#
  • Rain Sensing Wipers#
  • Parcel Tray
  • 4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters
  • Front Parking Sensor
Rs 13,69,990
Fearless + PS
  • Sequential LED DRLs and Taillamp with Welcome/Goodbye
  • Signature
  • 26.03 cm Digital Instrument Cluster with Navigation Display
  • Ventilated Driver & Co-Driver Seat
  • Premium Benecke Kaliko™ Leatherette Seats
  • Air Purifier
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Boot Lamp
  • Grand Console with Amrest Leatherette
  • Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Door Trim with Soft Touch
  • A + C type USB Charger Rear 2nd Row
  • 4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters
  • Stylised Wiper Blade and Arm
  • Xpress Cooling
  • Cooled Glove Box
  • Chrome Inner Door Handles
  • Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
  • Voice-assisted Electric Panoramic Sunroof
Rs 13,69,990

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition remains the same as its standard version. The subcompact SUV comes equipped with a 1.2L, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine that generates a power output of 100 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Moreover, it comes with a 60L tank in a twin-cylinder design, offering more boot space. Notably, the Nexon iCNG Dark Edition features 392 litres of boot space.

