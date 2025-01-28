ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition Launched In India: Know Price, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon iCNG Dark edition in India, with a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV will be available in three variants, and the top-end model will be priced at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition offers a special dark treatment to enhance its visual appeal. Moreover, the compact SUV can be seen in dark paint with black treatment in various places.

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Exterior and Interior

The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition retains the same exterior design as its standard model. The subcompact SUV comes in a carbon black colour along with blacked-out metallic parts and black alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV too remains the same and carries black-shaded upholstery.

Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition: Variants, Features, and Price

The Tata Nexon Dark Edition is available in Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS variants. With a special black treatment, the Creative + S and Creative + PS variants are Rs 40,000 more expensive than the standard Nexon. Meanwhile the Fearless + PS variant is Rs 20,000 costlier than its standard version. The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark edition offers several quality-of-life features, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, an air purifier, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker JBL audio system, and bi-LED headlamps.