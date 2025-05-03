Tata Motors Unveils 2025 Altroz Facelift Teaser: Fresh Design And Features Revealed

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially launched the first teaser of the upcoming facelift of the Tata Altroz. The teaser video, revealed via the company’s official social media platforms, showcased key changes for the upcoming vehicle. The Tata Altroz is all set for a mid-life cycle update, which will be the vehicle’s first-ever facelift since five years of its launch (January 2020). It will include styling changes, new features, and possibly a mechanical enhancement as well. The upcoming Altroz facelift is expected to be launched on May 22, 2025.

2025 Tata Altroz: Expected Changes

According to the official teaser, the new Tata Altroz will feature a new front styling, which will include new twin LED headlamps with double-barrel LED lenses and LED DRLs. The upcoming hatchback will have a 3D front grille, redesigned to match the design likes of the existing Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. At the rear, it comes with new connected tail lights with subtle changes to the boot. Both front and rear bumpers have been revamped to make the new Altroz more sporty than its pre-facelift model. The teased vehicle showcases new flush-fitting door handles. Moreover, the teaser also shows that the facelift would have an enhanced aerodynamic efficiency due to its overall design changes.

The teaser does not reveal the cabin of the hatchback. It is expected that Tata Motors will tease the upcoming Altroz in the coming days, revealing more upgrades to the car.

2025 Tata Altroz: Expected Specifications

It is expected that the new Tata Altroz will retain the same engine seen in its outgoing model. The 2025 Tata Altroz could include a 1.2L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol, 1.2L turbo petrol, a 1.2L petrol CNG, and a 1.5L diesel engine option. Notably, Tata Altroz is the only hatchback with a diesel engine which is currently available for sale in India. After launch, the upcoming 2025 Tata Altroz will rival the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchbacks just like its outgoing model in India.