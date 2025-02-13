ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches Stealth Editions For Harrier And Safari: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Stealth Edition for its Harrier and Safari SUVs in India. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Both vehicles undergo a cosmetic change, featuring a matte black treatment and a 'Stealth' emblem. These cars were showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tata Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Notably, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the Fearless+ trim, whereas the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim.

Tata Stealth Edition: Design

Visually, the Stealth Edition for both cars retains the same body design as the standard models but undergoes certain cosmetic changes. The exterior gets a matte black treatment from top to bottom and a 'Stealth' emblem is fixed on the front fenders of both vehicles. The Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari stands on 19-inch tyres, which have a matte black finish along with a diamond-cut finish.