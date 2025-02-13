Tata Launches Stealth Editions For Harrier And Safari: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Stealth Edition for its Harrier and Safari SUVs in India. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Both vehicles undergo a cosmetic change, featuring a matte black treatment and a 'Stealth' emblem. These cars were showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Tata Stealth Edition: Price
The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Notably, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the Fearless+ trim, whereas the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim.
Tata Stealth Edition: Design
Visually, the Stealth Edition for both cars retains the same body design as the standard models but undergoes certain cosmetic changes. The exterior gets a matte black treatment from top to bottom and a 'Stealth' emblem is fixed on the front fenders of both vehicles. The Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari stands on 19-inch tyres, which have a matte black finish along with a diamond-cut finish.
The interior of this edition sports a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco stitching. Moreover, the dashboard features a Carbon Noir theme with soft-touch materials and leather.
Tata Stealth Edition: Features
The Stealth Edition features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, Level-2 ADAS, a 12.29-inch (31.24 cm) touchscreen infotainment system with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment system of the Stealth Edition comes integrated with the Arcade App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and MapMyIndia app for navigation. Moreover, this edition also comes with power and ventilated front seats, a gesture-controlled tailgate, a sliding armrest, and dual-zone climate control.
Tata Stealth Edition: Specifications
Mechanically, the Stealth Edition remains the same as its standard model. The Stealth Edition comes equipped with a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp of peak power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.