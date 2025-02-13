ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Launches Stealth Editions For Harrier And Safari: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Edition for the Harrier and Safari models. This edition only comes with cosmetic changes.

Tata Stealth Edition Launched For Harrier And Safari Models: Know Price, Features, And More
Tata Stealth Edition undergoes cosmetic changes. (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Stealth Edition for its Harrier and Safari SUVs in India. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Both vehicles undergo a cosmetic change, featuring a matte black treatment and a 'Stealth' emblem. These cars were showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tata Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Notably, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the Fearless+ trim, whereas the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim.

Tata Stealth Edition: Design

Visually, the Stealth Edition for both cars retains the same body design as the standard models but undergoes certain cosmetic changes. The exterior gets a matte black treatment from top to bottom and a 'Stealth' emblem is fixed on the front fenders of both vehicles. The Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari stands on 19-inch tyres, which have a matte black finish along with a diamond-cut finish.

The interior of this edition sports a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco stitching. Moreover, the dashboard features a Carbon Noir theme with soft-touch materials and leather.

Tata Stealth Edition: Features

The Stealth Edition features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, Level-2 ADAS, a 12.29-inch (31.24 cm) touchscreen infotainment system with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment system of the Stealth Edition comes integrated with the Arcade App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and MapMyIndia app for navigation. Moreover, this edition also comes with power and ventilated front seats, a gesture-controlled tailgate, a sliding armrest, and dual-zone climate control.

Tata Stealth Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the Stealth Edition remains the same as its standard model. The Stealth Edition comes equipped with a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp of peak power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the Stealth Edition for its Harrier and Safari SUVs in India. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Both vehicles undergo a cosmetic change, featuring a matte black treatment and a 'Stealth' emblem. These cars were showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tata Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 24.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Notably, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the Fearless+ trim, whereas the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim.

Tata Stealth Edition: Design

Visually, the Stealth Edition for both cars retains the same body design as the standard models but undergoes certain cosmetic changes. The exterior gets a matte black treatment from top to bottom and a 'Stealth' emblem is fixed on the front fenders of both vehicles. The Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari stands on 19-inch tyres, which have a matte black finish along with a diamond-cut finish.

The interior of this edition sports a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco stitching. Moreover, the dashboard features a Carbon Noir theme with soft-touch materials and leather.

Tata Stealth Edition: Features

The Stealth Edition features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, Level-2 ADAS, a 12.29-inch (31.24 cm) touchscreen infotainment system with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The infotainment system of the Stealth Edition comes integrated with the Arcade App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and MapMyIndia app for navigation. Moreover, this edition also comes with power and ventilated front seats, a gesture-controlled tailgate, a sliding armrest, and dual-zone climate control.

Tata Stealth Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the Stealth Edition remains the same as its standard model. The Stealth Edition comes equipped with a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp of peak power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TATA STEALTH EDITION PRICETATA STEALTH EDITION WHATS NEWTATA STEALTH EDITION FEATURESTATA STEALTH EDITION SPECIFICATIONSTATA STEALTH EDITION LAUNCHED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.