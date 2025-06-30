Tata Harrier.ev Stealth Edition Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has announced the prices of the Stealth Edition of the Tata Harrier EV. It is the electric counterpart of the ICE variant, which was launched in February this year. This electric SUV features a Stealth Matte Black Finish and updated design elements. It is offered only in a 75kWh battery pack in four different trims.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Price, variants, rivals

The Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition carries the features of the Empowered variant, which is available in four variants: Empowered ST 75, Empowered ST 75 ACFC, Empowered AWD ST 75, and Empowered AWD ST 75 ACFC. Prices start from Rs 28.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Empowered ST 75 variant and go up to Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, there are no direct competitors for the Stealth Edition of the Tata Harrier EV, but rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta Electric, and BYD Atto 3.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Variant-wise Price List Variant Price (ex-showroom) INR Empowered ST 75 Rs 28,24,000 Empowered ST 75 ACFC Rs 28,73,000 Empowered AWD ST 75 Rs 29,74,000 Empowered AWD ST 75 ACFC Rs 30,23,000

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: What’s different?

It comes with a host of unique features and extra additions for the price. The special edition vehicle features a Stealth Matte Black exterior paint, 19-inch Piano Black alloy wheels with aero inserts, and Carbon Noir leatherette seats and interior theme. Depending on the variant, the rest of the SUV remains the same in terms of performance and features.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: What's New? Stealth Matte Black

19-inch Piano black alloy wheel with aero inserts

Carbon Noir leatherette seats and interior theme

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Features

The Harrier EV Stealth Edition comes with a 14.54-inch Samsung Neo QLED touch screen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other key features include a rotary dial with six different terrain modes—Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl, and Custom—multi-mood ambient lighting on the dashboard, sunroof, doors and console, and more.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Specifications

The special edition EV is also built on the new Acti.ev plus architecture, which comes with loads of capabilities and an all-wheel drive configuration. It becomes the first EV from the brand to offer an AWD drivetrain, which was offered by vehicles such as the Tata Safari (1998-2019), Hexa, and Aria.

It features only a 75kWh battery pack, which comes with Rear View Drive (RWD) and Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) drivetrain configurations. The RWD model produces a power output of 235 bhp and torque of 315 Nm, whereas the QWD variant produces a power output of 391 bhp and torque of 504 Nm. As per MIDC testing, the RWD covers 627 km and the QWD 622 km of range on a single charge.