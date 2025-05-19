Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch On June 3: Here’s What To Expect From The New Flagship Electric SUV

Hyderabad: Tata Motors is all set to add an all-new electric iteration, the Tata Harrier EV, to its EV lineup. Currently, the range consists of Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV, and Curvv EV. The upcoming EV is officially confirmed to be launched on June 3, 2025. Notably, it was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025, held earlier this year. It is expected that the new EV will be similar to the production-ready model showcased at the Auto Expo.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price and Rivals

The upcoming EV is expected to be priced between Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). After the official launch, the Tata Harrier EV will compete against the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, BYD eMax 7, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVitara and Kia Carens EV.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected Design and Specifications

As per the model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025, the exterior of the Tata Harrier EV will have vertically stacked LED headlights, positioned below the blade-like DRLs, which will be connected by a full-width light bar. Moreover, the upcoming EV will come with flared wheel arches, a rising window line which will be merged with a thick and blacked-out D pillar for a floating roof effect. At the rear, the Tata Harrier EV will have a connected light bar and bumper-mounted vertical fog lamp housings.

The Tata Harrier EV is promised to come with a range of 500 km on a single charge. It will be the first EV from Tata Motors to have an AWD drivetrain. It is expected that the vehicle will have a dual motor setup, which would individually power each axle. Since the EV is not built from scratch, it will be based on the Omega platform, used in the ICE-powered counterparts. The company is expected to build the Tata Harrier on its indigenous Gen 2 EV architecture, Acti.ev platform, with enhancements to its battery pack and other electronic components compared to the Tata Curvv EV.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected Interior and Features

It is expected that the upcoming EV would have a dual-tone dashboard and touch-based HVAC controls from its ICE counterpart. The upcoming EV could likely have similar features available in vehicles such as the Curvv EV and the Punch EV. This indicates that the Tata Harrier EV would feature V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) functionalities, which would enable the car to power other appliances and EVs using its battery power. The Tata Harrier EV is expected to come with an ADAS Level-2 suite, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane-Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and others. It could also come with premium features such as an all-digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, terrain modes, panoramic sunroof, OTS updates, connected car tech, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

