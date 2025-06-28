Tata Harrier.ev QWD Prices Officially Announced: Check Full List, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has officially announced the prices for the Tata Harrier EV Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) variants, after the recent price announcement of the Tata Harrier EV RWD variant. Based on the official announcement, the QWD variant of the electric SUV will start from an introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive car from the brand. Bookings for this variant start from July 2, 2025.

Tata Harrier EV QWD Variant: Price, rivals

The QWD variant of the Harrier EV is available in three Personas: Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. The QWD variant starts from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Adventure 65 model, Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Adventure S 65, Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless+ 65, Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless+ 75, Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Empowered 75, and Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Empowered 75 QWD Dual motor variant. Here is the price list of the Tata Harrier EV QWD variants:

Tata Harrier EV QWD: Variant-Wise Price List Persona Price (ex-showroom) INR Adventure 65 Rs 21.49 lakh Adventure S 65 Rs 21.99 lakh Fearless+ 65 Rs 23.99 lakh Fearless+ 75 Rs 24.99 lakh Empowered 75 Rs 27.49 lakh Empowered 75 QWD Dual Motor Rs 28.99 lakh

In India, the Tata Harrier EV rivals the Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

Tata Harrier EV: Features, specifications

The Tata Harrier EV comes with features such as a 14.53-inch infotainment display— featuring the world’s first Samsung Neo QLED display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, the world’s first 10-way JBL Black speakers with JBL modes, Dolby Atmos, wireless charger, air purifier, powered tailgate, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functionality, and more.

The electric SUV is available in two battery pack options: 65kWh and 75kWh. Both configurations feature a single electric motor and a rear-wheel-drive layout, while the 75kWh battery includes an option for dual electric motors and an all-wheel-drive layout. The RWD variant of the Harrier EV generates a power output of 234.7 bhp and torque of 315 Nm. Meanwhile, the QWD trim with the 75kWh battery produces a power output of 308.7 bhp and torque of 504 Nm.

The 65kWh battery variant has a claimed range of 538 km on a single full charge, whereas the RWD and AWD variants of the 75kWh battery model feature a claimed range of 627 km and 622 km, respectively.