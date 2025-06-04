Tata Harrier.ev With Up To 627 Km Claimed Range Launched In India: Price, Features, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the all-electric Tata Harrier.ev in India. It is the company’s first premium electric vehicle (EV) with an all-wheel drive (AWD) layout, last seen in the discontinued Tata Safari Storme SUV five years ago. The newly launched EV was first showcased in its production-ready avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The upcoming Tata Sierra EV will be the next vehicle to join this premium lineup, expected to be launched around August this year.

Tata Harrier.ev: Price, bookings

The Tata Harrier.ev starts at an introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in three variants (or Personas called by the brand): Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. The EV is available in four shades: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, and Empowered Oxide. Additionally, the Stealth Edition of the Tata Harrier.ev, which features blacked-out design elements inside and out, will also be sold alongside these colourways.

Booking for the vehicle will commence from July 2, 2025. In India, the Tata Harrier.ev will compete against the Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Tata Harrier.ev: Design

The new EV retains the overall design of the ongoing Tata Harriers, but features a new closed-off front grille, along with a revised bumper. On the sides, the new Harrier.ev comes with a new 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and ‘EV’ badging on the front doors. At the rear, ‘Harrier.ev’ lettering is the only change done along the tailgate. Moreover, the Harrier.ev is 2mm longer and 22mm taller than the standard Harrier, even though the wheelbases of both models are the same.

Tata Harrier.ev: Interior

In terms of interior, the Harrier.ev is similar to its ICE counterpart. It comes with a floating 14.53-inch infotainment display, which features the world’s first Samsung Neo QLED display used in a car. The EV has a dual-tone dashboard with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. It has a boot space of 502 L.

Tata Harrier.ev: Features

The touch-based control panel of the vehicle features Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls, which are placed above the centre console with a rotary drive mode selector and electronic parking brake. Using the drive selector, a driver can select four drive modes: Eco, City, Sport, and Boost, and six terrain modes: Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom.

Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated and powered front seats, world’s first 10-way JBL Black speakers with JBL Audio modes, Dolby Atmos, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functionalities, over-the-air (OTA) updates for the infotainment system, iRA.ev (connected car tech), e-Valet, and more.

It also comes with a 540-degree surround camera view, to alert the driver to avoid debris. The EV comes with the DrivePay feature, which eliminates the need for a mobile drive for FASTag and EV charging point payments.

Tata Harrier.ev: Battery and range

The new EV is built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, which was introduced in the Punch EV and applied in the Curvv EV. The base variant comes with a 65 kWh battery pack, which powers the single motor on the rear axle that delivers 234.7 bhp to its rear wheels. The bigger 75 kWh battery pack variant comes with an LFP battery and dual motors, one for each axle, which produce a power output of 308.7 bhp and torque of 504 Nm.

It comes with a range of up to 627 km on a single charge, as per the MIDC. During Tata’s internal testing cycle, this vehicle was dubbed C75 and delivered a real-world range of 480-505 km, easily surpassing other EV models from the brand.

It comes with two charging adapters: a 7.2kW AC and a 120kW DC fast charger. The former can charge the new Harrier.ev from 10 to 100 per cent in 10.7 hours, while the latter can charge the electric SUV from 20 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.