Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X Persona Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the all-new Adventure X Persona for its popular SUVs, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, in India. The Tata Harrier Adventure X variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier Adventure X+ costs Rs 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Tata Safari Adventure X+ is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both prices are introductory and will be valid till October 31, 2025.
The introduction of this new persona adds a feature-rich mid-tier variant to both SUVs. Tata Motors claims that the Adventure persona comes with segment-first features at the price point.
Apart from the features, the new variant also includes new colour options for both SUVs. Notably, now both SUVs come with a streamlined persona structure.
True SUV build. Fully-loaded tech. Unmatched capability.#ReclaimYourAdventure with Harrier & Safari Adventure X.— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 5, 2025
Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: What's new?
Both SUVs, structurally and mechanically, remain unchanged from their standard variants. The new variant comes with features such as ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control (AT), 360-degree HD Surround View, Trail Hold EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) with Auto Hold, Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet), a Land Rover-derived Command Shifter (AT), Ergo Lux Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome function, a 10.25-inch Ultra-View Twin Screen System, Trail Sense Auto Headlamps, Aqua Sense Wipers, and Multi Drive Modes (City, Sport, Eco).
The Tata Harrier Adventure X and Adventure X+ features in six colour options, which include Seawood Green, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and #DARK Edition.
Meanwhile, the Tata Safari Adventure X+ is available in seven colour options, including Supernova Copper, Cosmic Gold, Pure Grey, Frost White, Daytona Grey, Royal Blue, and #DARK Edition.
The Tata Harrier Adventure X persona features an Onyx Trail interior with black leatherette seats that are highlighted by tan accents in the cabin. It rides on 17-inch Titan Forged alloy wheels.
The Tata Safari Adventure X+ (the only Adventure X variant) boasts an Adventure Oak interior in Tan oak-inspired leatherette seats. It rides on 18-inch Apex Forged alloy wheels.
Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: Specifications
Both vehicles are powered by a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine, which generates a peak power output of 168 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It is mated with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission engine options.