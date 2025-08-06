ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X Persona Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The introdcutory prices of Adventure X Persona will be valid until October 31, 2025. ( Image Credit: Tata Motors )

Hyderabad: Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the all-new Adventure X Persona for its popular SUVs, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, in India. The Tata Harrier Adventure X variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier Adventure X+ costs Rs 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Tata Safari Adventure X+ is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both prices are introductory and will be valid till October 31, 2025.

The introduction of this new persona adds a feature-rich mid-tier variant to both SUVs. Tata Motors claims that the Adventure persona comes with segment-first features at the price point.

Apart from the features, the new variant also includes new colour options for both SUVs. Notably, now both SUVs come with a streamlined persona structure.

Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: What's new?

Both SUVs, structurally and mechanically, remain unchanged from their standard variants. The new variant comes with features such as ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control (AT), 360-degree HD Surround View, Trail Hold EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) with Auto Hold, Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet), a Land Rover-derived Command Shifter (AT), Ergo Lux Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome function, a 10.25-inch Ultra-View Twin Screen System, Trail Sense Auto Headlamps, Aqua Sense Wipers, and Multi Drive Modes (City, Sport, Eco).