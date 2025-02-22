ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Celebrates 27 Years Of Safari With Matte Black Stealth Edition: Launch Price, Bookings, Features, More

Tata Motors introduced the Stealth Edition for Harrier and Safari models in India, featuring a black matte finish and a dark-themed interior.

Tata Stealth Edition, With Matte Black Finish Officially Launched In India: Price, Bookings, Features
The Tata Stealth Edition is available only in 2,700 units. (Image Credit: Tata Motors)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors officially launched the Stealth Edition for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari models in India. The Stealth Edition is made to commemorate 27 years of the iconic Tata Safari. Tata Harrier Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.09 lakh, whereas Tata Safari Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.74 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The limited edition vehicles are available for booking via the company's official website. Consumers can also book the vehicle by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealerships in India. Notably, these vehicles are limited only to 2,700 units. The limited edition models feature a Stealth Matte Black finish and updated design elements. Moreover, the Safari Stealth Edition is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Tata Stealth Edition: Price and Bookings

The manual transmission Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes in three variants. The 7-seater manual and automatic transmissions are priced at Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 27.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. In comparison, the 6-seater manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 27.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both vehicles are open for bookings which can be done via the company's official website or by visiting your nearest Tata Motors showroom.

ModelTransmission TypeSeating CapacityPrice (Rs lakh)
Tata Harrier Stealth EditionManual-25.09
Tata Harrier Stealth EditionAutomatic-26.49
Tata Safari Stealth EditionManual725.74
Tata Safari Stealth EditionAutomatic727.14
Tata Safari Stealth EditionManual627.24

Tata Stealth Edition: Design

The Tata Stealth Edition features a matte black exterior with R19 alloy wheels and a 'Stealth' emblem. Moreover, it comes with dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille which enhances its aggressive and bold stance. The interior of both vehicles features ventilated seats in a Carbon-Noir theme along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrasting stitching. Notably, only the Tata Safari is available with second-row ventilated seats.

Tata Stealth Edition: Specifications

Both vehicles come equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L BS6 Phase 2 turbocharged engine which generates a power output of 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The limited edition vehicle is available in 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Tata Stealth Edition: Features

The Tata Stealth Edition Harrier and Safari are based on the standard Fearless+ and Accomplished+ variants. The limited edition vehicles includes a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment, 10-speaker JBL audio system with Harman AudioworX, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, Arcade app store, Alexa Home-to-Car, Map My India navigation, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and multiple ride modes. For safety, the Stealth edition features 7 airbags, ESP with 17 functions, a 360-degree camera, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and more.

TAGGED:

