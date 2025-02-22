Tata Celebrates 27 Years Of Safari With Matte Black Stealth Edition: Launch Price, Bookings, Features, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors officially launched the Stealth Edition for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari models in India. The Stealth Edition is made to commemorate 27 years of the iconic Tata Safari. Tata Harrier Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.09 lakh, whereas Tata Safari Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.74 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
The limited edition vehicles are available for booking via the company's official website. Consumers can also book the vehicle by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealerships in India. Notably, these vehicles are limited only to 2,700 units. The limited edition models feature a Stealth Matte Black finish and updated design elements. Moreover, the Safari Stealth Edition is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.
Tata Stealth Edition: Price and Bookings
The manual transmission Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes in three variants. The 7-seater manual and automatic transmissions are priced at Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 27.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. In comparison, the 6-seater manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 27.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both vehicles are open for bookings which can be done via the company's official website or by visiting your nearest Tata Motors showroom.
|Model
|Transmission Type
|Seating Capacity
|Price (Rs lakh)
|Tata Harrier Stealth Edition
|Manual
|-
|25.09
|Tata Harrier Stealth Edition
|Automatic
|-
|26.49
|Tata Safari Stealth Edition
|Manual
|7
|25.74
|Tata Safari Stealth Edition
|Automatic
|7
|27.14
|Tata Safari Stealth Edition
|Manual
|6
|27.24
Tata Stealth Edition: Design
The Tata Stealth Edition features a matte black exterior with R19 alloy wheels and a 'Stealth' emblem. Moreover, it comes with dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille which enhances its aggressive and bold stance. The interior of both vehicles features ventilated seats in a Carbon-Noir theme along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrasting stitching. Notably, only the Tata Safari is available with second-row ventilated seats.
Your journey to exclusivity begins now. — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 21, 2025
Introducing Harrier & Safari STEALTH Edition!#HarrierStealthEdition: https://t.co/G6mSaD5Lfy#SafariStealthEdition: https://t.co/hIpeWFxm4L
#FeelThePresence #27YearsOfSafariLegacy pic.twitter.com/eRv5OrJnoj
Tata Stealth Edition: Specifications
Both vehicles come equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L BS6 Phase 2 turbocharged engine which generates a power output of 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The limited edition vehicle is available in 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Your journey to exclusivity begins now. — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 21, 2025
Introducing Harrier & Safari STEALTH Edition!#HarrierStealthEdition: https://t.co/G6mSaD5dq0#SafariStealthEdition: https://t.co/hIpeWFwOfd
#FeelThePresence #27YearsOfSafariLegacy pic.twitter.com/1KURvCNebz
Tata Stealth Edition: Features
The Tata Stealth Edition Harrier and Safari are based on the standard Fearless+ and Accomplished+ variants. The limited edition vehicles includes a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment, 10-speaker JBL audio system with Harman AudioworX, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, Arcade app store, Alexa Home-to-Car, Map My India navigation, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and multiple ride modes. For safety, the Stealth edition features 7 airbags, ESP with 17 functions, a 360-degree camera, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and more.
Also Read: Tata Launches Stealth Editions For Harrier And Safari: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More