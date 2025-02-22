ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Celebrates 27 Years Of Safari With Matte Black Stealth Edition: Launch Price, Bookings, Features, More

Hyderabad: Tata Motors officially launched the Stealth Edition for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari models in India. The Stealth Edition is made to commemorate 27 years of the iconic Tata Safari. Tata Harrier Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.09 lakh, whereas Tata Safari Stealth Edition starts at Rs 25.74 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The limited edition vehicles are available for booking via the company's official website. Consumers can also book the vehicle by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealerships in India. Notably, these vehicles are limited only to 2,700 units. The limited edition models feature a Stealth Matte Black finish and updated design elements. Moreover, the Safari Stealth Edition is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Tata Stealth Edition: Price and Bookings

The manual transmission Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes in three variants. The 7-seater manual and automatic transmissions are priced at Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 27.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. In comparison, the 6-seater manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 27.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both vehicles are open for bookings which can be done via the company's official website or by visiting your nearest Tata Motors showroom.