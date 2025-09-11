ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Adds ADAS To Nexon EV, Introduces Nexon EV 45 DARK Edition: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has added a significant update to the electric iteration of its popular compact SUV, Tata Nexon EV. It now comes with ADAS safety technology. Apart from this, Tata.ev has also introduced a new #DARK edition of the Nexon EV 45.

This newly updated Nexon EV 45 is now the top-spec variant of the lineup. It comes with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and is also available with a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner, to make EV ownership safer and convenient.

Tata Nexon EV 45 (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon EV 45 Dark Edition: Price

The Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ A 45 variant is priced at Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Empowered+ A 45 #DARK model costs Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Empowered+ A 45 Red #DARK variant is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).