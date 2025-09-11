Tata Adds ADAS To Nexon EV, Introduces Nexon EV 45 DARK Edition: Price, Features, Specifications
The Tata Nexon EV comes with ADAS technology such as Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Lane Centring System (LCS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and more.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has added a significant update to the electric iteration of its popular compact SUV, Tata Nexon EV. It now comes with ADAS safety technology. Apart from this, Tata.ev has also introduced a new #DARK edition of the Nexon EV 45.
This newly updated Nexon EV 45 is now the top-spec variant of the lineup. It comes with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and is also available with a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner, to make EV ownership safer and convenient.
Tata Nexon EV 45 Dark Edition: Price
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ A 45 variant is priced at Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Empowered+ A 45 #DARK model costs Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Empowered+ A 45 Red #DARK variant is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Tata Nexon EV 45: Prices
|Variant
|Prices (ex-showroom)
|Empowered+ A 45
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Empowered+ A 45 #DARK
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|Empowered+ A 45 Red #DARK
|Rs 17.49 lakh
Tata Nexon EV 45: What’s new?
The new Nexon EV 45 Dark and Red Dark editions come with variant-exclusive features such as an all-black exterior shade with blacked-out elements, an all-black (Dark Edition) or black and red interior themes, all-black leatherette bolstered seats with red stitching (Red Dark), and a variant-exclusive UI and UX 12.29-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system.
Alongside these, this variant also sports ADAS safety features, which include Traffic Sign Recognition [TSR], Lane Centring System [LCS], Lane Departure Warning [LDW], Lane Keep Assist [LKA], Forward Collision Warning [FCW] (pedestrian /cyclist/ car), Autonomous Emergency Brakign [AEB] (pedestrian /cyclist/ car), and High Beam Assist [HBA].
|Feature Name
|Abbreviation
|Function
|Traffic Sign Recognition
|TSR
|Detects and displays road signs
|Lane Centring System
|LCS
|Keeps vehicle centered within lane
|Lane Departure Warning
|LDW
|Alerts driver when unintentionally leaving lane
|Lane Keep Assist
|LKA
|Gently steers vehicle back into lane
|Forward Collision Warning
|FCW
|Warns of potential collision (pedestrian/cyclist/car)
|Autonomous Emergency Braking
|AEB
|Automatically brakes to avoid collision (pedestrian/cyclist/car)
|High Beam Assist
|HBA
|Automatically switches between high and low beams
Tata Nexon EV 45 Dark Edition: Features
The new Nexon EV 45 also includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear sun blinds, ambient lighting, V2V (Vehicle 2 Vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle 2 Load) technologies, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.
Tata Nexon EV 45 Dark Edition: Specifications
The Tata Nexon EV 45 is powered by a 45kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 489 km (MIDC) on a single charge. Tata Motors also promises an estimated real-world range (C75) of 350-375 km. The 45 kWh battery pack supports fast charging that goes from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, adding 150 km worth of range within 15 minutes of charging.
Besides the 45 kWh battery pack, the Nexon EV also offers a smaller 30 kWh battery pack, which provides an MIDC claimed range of 275 km with a real-world claim (C75) between 210-230 km.