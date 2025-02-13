ETV Bharat / technology

From Talking To Deceased Loved Ones To Digital Twins: Google X Founder Discusses Future Of AI

Bengaluru: Sebastian Thrun, Founder of Google X on Thursday cautioned governments across the globe against overregulation of Artificial Intelligence saying this could stifle innovation.

Speaking at a session titled "Pioneering AI: From Imagination to Real-World Impact," at the Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025, on Thursday, Thrun said regulation of AI was necessary, but it should not hinder research and stifle research. "It's not right to control a technology before it has even had the chance to develop. Proper regulation should only step in when there’s misuse," he said.

He highlighted that countries like China and the European Union are already regulating AI, while India has yet to establish formal measures. "Indian CEOs are incredibly tech-savvy and visionary, which is why they have been able to lead global companies like Google," he said, praising India’s dynamic tech ecosystem.

AI can let you talk to deceased friends and family members

In a glimpse of the future, Thrun predicted that AI would revolutionise industries like transportation, healthcare, and personalised services. He even suggested that AI could one day allow people to continue conversations with their loved ones after death. "In the future, thanks to AI, we might even talk to our children and grandchildren after we’ve passed away," he said.

We already have AI platforms that allow the creation of virtual avatars based on fictional characters, embodying their characteristics, personalities, and speech mannerisms. The creation of such avatars requires an extensive description of the characters along with examples of how they react and respond to different situations. Such technique can also be applied to humans, both alive and dead, allowing us to talk to our loved ones after death.

While Thrun talks about a future where AI could let us talk to our deceased loved ones, there are already some AI-powered platforms in existence that let users create a virtual representation of their departed loved ones. They use recorded memories, photos, and stories of people to create digital avatars, allowing users to hold interactive conversations with those digital personas.