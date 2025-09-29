ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Nexon To Hyundai Venue: 5 Sub-Compact SUVs With Biggest Price Cuts After GST 2.0

Hyderabad: The introduction of GST 2.0 has acted like a reset button, especially for the small SUVs in India. By cutting taxes, the government has allowed carmakers to pass on the benefits to Indian buyers. This serves as an encouragement to all those people planning to buy a compact SUV, as automakers have already announced new prices for their vehicles that are now much cheaper thanks to GST 2.0. Here is a list of the top five sub-compact SUVs that now come with the biggest price cuts:

Kia Syros: The sub-compact SUV, Kia Syros, receives the biggest price cut in the segment, which is around Rs 1.86 lakh. The South Korean automaker has positioned the vehicle as a stylish and tech-loaded alternative in the sub-compact SUV segment. The current GST benefits make it an attractive choice, which is hard to ignore.

It is available at a starting price of Rs 8,67,053 (ex-showroom) for the HTK variant.

Kia Syros (Image Credit: Kia)

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO in its diesel avatar comes with a price cut of up to Rs 1.56 lakh, making it the second-biggest incentive in the segment. The launch of the XUV 3XO proves that the Indian automaker not only knows how to make SUVs such as Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, and more, but can also create a sub-compact SUV. With its strong road presence and peppy engine, the Mahindra XUV 3XO becomes a desirable option, especially with the current price cuts.

It is now available at a starting price of Rs 8,94,900 (ex-showroom) for the MX2 diesel variant.