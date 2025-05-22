ETV Bharat / technology

Google Can Now Identify AI-Generated Text, Image, Audio, And Video; But There's A Catch

Hyderabad: Google, at its annual developer conference I/O 2025, announced SynthID Detector, a new verification portal to help identify AI-generated content made with Google AI. It not only helps identify images made with Google tools like Imagen, but also text generated by Gemini, video made by Veo, and audio generated by Lyria.

Initially aimed at watermarking images generated with Google AI tools, SynthID was launched in August 2023. The imperceptible watermark remains detectable even when the content is shared or undergoes a range of transformations. The SynthID was later expanded to AI-generated, text, audio, and video content made with artificial intelligence tools provided by Google.

The SynthID Detector features detection capabilities across different modalities in one place, providing essential transparency in the rapidly evolving landscape of generative media, Google said. However, it cannot identify AI content generated by other platforms as they don't feature SynthID watermarks yet.

The portal allows users to upload text, image, audio, and video, following which it scans for the SynthID watermark. If a watermark is detected, the portal highlights specific portions of the content most likely to be watermarked. The SynthID Detector has started to roll out to early testers and will be made available more broadly in the future. Google is inviting journalists, media professionals, and researchers to join a waitlist for access to the SynthID Detector.

How SynthID Detector works