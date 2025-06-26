ETV Bharat / technology

Swamped With Group Messages? WhatsApp Can Now Summarise Unread Chat For You

Hyderabad: There have been numerous occasions when you didn't check your phone for a while and then opened your WhatsApp to get bombarded with messages in the group chat. In such instances, following the conversation becomes a tiring task, and you mostly end up ditching the entire thing altogether unless it's important and you have to spend time catching up on everything. WhatsApp took note of the issue and has released a new artificial intelligence-backed feature that can summarise unread messages, allowing you to understand the conversation.

Powered by Meta AI, the newly introduced Message Summaries feature summarises unread messages in a chat, privately and quickly, allowing you to understand what just happened. Meta says that Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries.

Notably, no one else in the chat can see that you summarised unread messages.

Users will start seeing a new option to summarise unread messages in the chat (ETV Bharat via WhatsApp Blog)

The feature has started to roll out in the English language to people in the United States. Meta says that it hopes to bring it to other languages and countries later this year. Message Summaries could face some trouble in India, where users often mix two or more languages in their conversation, all while using Roman script.