Swamped With Group Messages? WhatsApp Can Now Summarise Unread Chat For You

Hyderabad: There have been numerous occasions when you didn't check your phone for a while and then opened your WhatsApp to get bombarded with messages in the group chat. In such instances, following the conversation becomes a tiring task, and you mostly end up ditching the entire thing altogether unless it's important and you have to spend time catching up on everything. WhatsApp took note of the issue and has released a new artificial intelligence-backed feature that can summarise unread messages, allowing you to understand the conversation.
Powered by Meta AI, the newly introduced Message Summaries feature summarises unread messages in a chat, privately and quickly, allowing you to understand what just happened. Meta says that Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries.
Notably, no one else in the chat can see that you summarised unread messages.
The feature has started to roll out in the English language to people in the United States. Meta says that it hopes to bring it to other languages and countries later this year. Message Summaries could face some trouble in India, where users often mix two or more languages in their conversation, all while using Roman script.
Message Summaries is disabled by default and can be turned on or off by the user.
"At WhatsApp, we believe that you should always be in control of your experience. That's why using Private Processing features like Message Summaries is optional and they are off by default. You can choose whether or not to use them, and can use Advanced Chat Privacy to select which chats can be shared for AI features," the Meta-owned messaging platform said in a blog post.
How Private Processing Works
Meta has also published an engineering blog and technical whitepaper explaining how Private Processing works and how it keeps user privacy protected. It claims that Private Processing has been built in the open and can be verified by security experts. It claims that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access your messages, and user messages are never stored.
"Private Processing creates a secure cloud environment where AI models can analyse and process data without exposing it to unauthorised parties," Meta said in its engineering blog.
Here's a brief overview of how the technology works:
- Authentication: It starts by verifying the WhatsApp client using anonymous credentials.
- Encryption Setup: Retrieves encryption keys from a third-party to enable Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP), which helps keep user IP addresses hidden.
- Private Connection: Establishes a private, encrypted OHTTP session via a third-party relay, keeping the user’s identity obscured from Meta and WhatsApp.
- Secure Session: Sets up a Remote Attestation + TLS session with a trusted execution environment (TEE), confirmed by third-party verification.
- Private Request: The user sends encrypted requests (like summarisation), only accessible to their device and the TEE.
- Confidential Processing: AI models operate inside confidential virtual machines (CVMs), ensuring data remains private and isn’t stored.
- Encrypted Response: Results are securely sent back, only readable by the user’s device and the designated server, with no lingering data access afterwards.
It results in encrypted, privacy-focused AI processing that even the platform providers can’t see, Meta says.