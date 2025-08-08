ETV Bharat / technology

Suzuki WagonR Crosses 10 Million Units In Global Sales

Hyderabad: India's popular hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, has achieved a new sales milestone. The company has sold over 10 million units of the vehicle globally since its launch on December 18, 1999. Apart from India, the vehicle crossed the landmark sales figure in 31 years and nine months, since its first Japanese launch in September 1993.

The tallboy-designed hatchback was initially sold in the Asian and European markets, before it arrived in India in 1999, where it was accepted with open arms. It is also produced in Hungary and Indonesia, and has been sold in over 75 countries across the world.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR sales figures

Maruti Suzuki officially announced that the WagonR has been the top-selling car in India for the last four consecutive financial years, including FY 22, 23, 24, and 25. Moreover, it has been a steady contributor to Suzuki's global sales portfolio, and a large chunk, if not most of the sales, were achieved from India.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR set its first milestone in global sales when the company sold one million units in October 1998. It achieved two million unit sales by January 2002, three million units in 2005, four million units in 2007 and five million units by early 2010.