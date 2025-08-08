Suzuki WagonR Crosses 10 Million Units In Global Sales

Hyderabad: India's popular hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, has achieved a new sales milestone. The company has sold over 10 million units of the vehicle globally since its launch on December 18, 1999. Apart from India, the vehicle crossed the landmark sales figure in 31 years and nine months, since its first Japanese launch in September 1993.
The tallboy-designed hatchback was initially sold in the Asian and European markets, before it arrived in India in 1999, where it was accepted with open arms. It is also produced in Hungary and Indonesia, and has been sold in over 75 countries across the world.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR sales figures
Maruti Suzuki officially announced that the WagonR has been the top-selling car in India for the last four consecutive financial years, including FY 22, 23, 24, and 25. Moreover, it has been a steady contributor to Suzuki's global sales portfolio, and a large chunk, if not most of the sales, were achieved from India.
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR set its first milestone in global sales when the company sold one million units in October 1998. It achieved two million unit sales by January 2002, three million units in 2005, four million units in 2007 and five million units by early 2010.
The company crossed the 60 lakh units sales in 2012, 70 lakh units sales in 2015, and 80 lakh units sales in 2018. By January 2022, the WagonR reached 90 lakh unit sales, and by June 2025, the company sold one crore units. Notably, last year, Maruti Suzuki WagonR completed its 25 years in India.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Features and specifications
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with features such as a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-wheel mounted audio controlsidle start/stop, remote keyless entry, power windows for front and rear windows, six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Speed Alert system, and more.
The hatchback comes in petrol and CNG versions. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2L, four-cylinder, K series petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 89.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Meanwhile, the CNG version come equipped with a 1.0L, three-cylinder, K series bi-fuel (CNG+ petrol) engine that generates a peak power output of 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and peak torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 in CNG mode and a peak power output of 66.7 bhp at 5,600 rpm and peak torque of 91.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in petrol mode.
Both engines come mated with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT gearbox (also known as Auto Gear Shift or AGS).