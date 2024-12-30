ETV Bharat / technology

Suzuki Access 125 Sales Hit 6 Million Unit Milestone Ahead Of Facelift Launch

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India, Private Limited (SMI) has achieved a milestone of surpassing 6 million units of the Access 125. The scooter was launched in 2006 and has taken 18 years to achieve the milestone in the Indian market.

The Access 125 remains one of the top-selling scooters in its category. Nevertheless, the timing of this achievement is better as the facelift of this scooter is scheduled to be launched soon. Many camouflaged prototype images of the next-gen Access 125 have surfaced online, including some being tested on public roads.

On the occasion of achieving this milestone, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, of Suzuki Motorcycle India, commented, “The 6 million production of Suzuki Access 125 is an important moment for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. This reflects the confidence that our customers have shown for the Access 125 in both domestic and international markets. As the Suzuki Access 125 continues to gain popularity in the two-wheeler industry, we look forward to delivering products that enhance the riding experience for customers worldwide.”

Suzuki Access 125: Price and Colour

The Suzuki Access 125 comes in three colour options: Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. In the Standard variant, customers can choose between disc and drum brakes. The Standard disc brake variant is priced at Rs.85,601, while the drum brake variant is priced at Rs.80,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).