Sun’s New Best Friend: IIT Delhi Cracks The Code For Low-Cost, Anti-Solvent-Free Solar Cells

New Delhi: Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed a promising method to create efficient and stable Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) under ambient conditions without the need for anti-solvents, paving the way for cost-effective, thin-film solar technology that could rival conventional silicon-based cells.

The project, led by Prof. Trilok Singh from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), focuses on advancing Perovskite solar cells —a new class of solar material known for its high energy efficiency and lower production costs. Unlike traditional silicon solar cells, Perovskite cells use a naturally abundant mineral, making them more sustainable and economically viable.

However, scaling this technology under ambient conditions has been challenging due to the formation of defects in the solar cell structure, which can reduce efficiency and stability.

In a recent study published in SMALL Journal by Wiley, the IIT Delhi team proposed a novel approach to overcome these challenges by fabricating Perovskite cells under normal conditions, without the use of anti-solvents. By using a carefully selected molecule, Guanidine sulfate (Gua-S), the researchers found they could effectively reduce defects and interfacial stresses that typically arise during cell production. Gua-S, with its unique composition of amino anchoring groups and sulfate anions, manages these issues by addressing cationic and anionic defects within the film.