Sunroof Is No Longer The Top Essential Feature In India: 78% Buyers Want This Practical Feature Instead

Hyderabad: It is summer across most of India, and the bright blazing Sunlight steps into every car parked in the open and makes it very hot, similar to a sauna. It becomes a nightmare for car drivers to get inside their vehicles and sit in their seats during peak summers. This is probably why a new survey conducted by Park+ Research Labs doesn't come as shocking.

The survey reveals a surprising shift in the priority of Indian car buyers, and no, the good old sunroof is not number 1 on the list. Gathering insights from 6,000 owners across India, the survey mentioned that ventilated seats are the top feature customers now prioritise when buying a new car.

Notably, in the survey, around 78 per cent of the respondents mentioned that ventilated seats are a must-have for them in their car. As heat waves are getting worse year by year, ventilated seats, which were once seen in only luxury cars, have now stepped into the mass market segment as well. Ventilated seats are now being seen as a necessity rather than an aspirational luxury feature. Even affordable micro SUVs, such as Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, now include this feature.

What are Ventilated Seats?

Ventilated seats are similar to normal car seats but contain tiny fans or blowers integrated within the seat cushions and backrests. These integrated fans draw in cooled air from the vehicle's AC system and circulate it through seat perforations (or tiny holes). Auto companies such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata, MG, Skoda, and Volkswagen provide this feature mainly on the first-row seats of their top-spec variant passenger vehicles.

On the other hand, the sunroof, which was once a trendy feature, has lost its charm. According to the survey, only 11 per cent of those who were surveyed consider sunroof as a must-have feature. There is no doubt that it adds a premium touch to the vehicle, but a majority of buyers see the sunroof as a style statement rather than a functional feature.

During summers, sunroofs prove to be a bad feature as they also allow harsh sunlight to enter the vehicle. Moreover, during monsoons, it adds the risk of leaks and maintenance concerns as well.

The survey also highlighted that ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) was not ranked too high in the list of most sought-after features, with only eight per cent of respondents mentioning it in their essential vehicle feature list. Interestingly, only three per cent of the survey participants suggested it as a necessity.