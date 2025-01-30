Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Begin Second Spacewalk: Watch LIVE

Hyderabad: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, along with colleague Butch Wilmore, have begun their second spacewalk at approximately 6:13 PM IST on January 30, 2025.
While this is the ninth career spacewalk for Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore is conducting his fifth career spacewalk. It is also the 274th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades, NASA confirmed.
Williams is crew member 1, wearing a suit with red stripes, whereas Wilmore is spacewalk crew member 2, wearing an unmarked suit.
The event is being broadcast live by NASA via its website and social media channels. You can watch the spacewalk live via the embedded X post from NASA:
LIVE: @NASA_Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are taking a spacewalk to maintain @Space_Station hardware and collect samples. Today's spacewalk is scheduled to start at 8am ET (1300 UTC) and go for about 6.5 hours. https://t.co/6pvzcwPdgs— NASA (@NASA) January 30, 2025
Objective of the spacewalk
The mission is expected to last around six and a half hours, during which the astronaut duo will remove a radio frequency group antenna assembly from the station’s truss.
It also requires them to collect samples of surface material for analysis from the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock to see whether microorganisms may exist on the exterior of the orbital complex, NASA said in a blog post.
The duo will swab sites outside to collect samples of potential microbes. Additionally, they will also prepare a spare elbow joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm.
The Expedition 72 crew members completed preparations for the spacewalk earlier with commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore having completed their procedure reviews and spacesuit checks ahead of the mission.
NASA and SpaceX are expeditiously working to safely return the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore as soon as practical, while also preparing for the launch of Crew-10 to complete a handover between expeditions.— NASA (@NASA) January 29, 2025
Both Williams and Wilmore, who were the first astronauts to ride Boeing's faulty Starliner, have been stuck in space since June last year. While NASA has not yet announced a return date, President Donald Trump has asked SpaceX founder Elon Musk to help bring the astronauts back. NASA has responded that they are "working expeditiously" and will return the astronauts "as soon as it is practical".