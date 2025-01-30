ETV Bharat / technology

Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Begin Second Spacewalk: Watch LIVE

Hyderabad: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, along with colleague Butch Wilmore, have begun their second spacewalk at approximately 6:13 PM IST on January 30, 2025.

While this is the ninth career spacewalk for Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore is conducting his fifth career spacewalk. It is also the 274th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades, NASA confirmed.

Williams is crew member 1, wearing a suit with red stripes, whereas Wilmore is spacewalk crew member 2, wearing an unmarked suit.

The event is being broadcast live by NASA via its website and social media channels. You can watch the spacewalk live via the embedded X post from NASA: