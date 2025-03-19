ETV Bharat / technology

'Welcome Home!,' Sunita Williams's Ancestral Village Celebrates Her Safe Return

Jhulasan: As Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after nine months of stay in the International Space Station, her ancestral village in Jhulasan, Gujarat welcomed her long-awaited homecoming. The villagers celebrated her safe return to Earth on Wednesday by offering prayers and aarti.

The villagers started celebrations after the Dragon spacecraft splashdown was successful, bringing back Sunita Williams and other Crew-9 members-- Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov, Russian cosmonaut-- back to Earth. Earlier Tuesday, Dinesh Rawal, Williams' cousin, organised a 'Yagna' in Ahmedabad to pray for her safe return. SpaceX confirmed the splashdown, and Nick Hague shared that the crew was "grinning ear to ear" after their safe return.

Following the landing, NASA astronaut Nick Hague delivered his first message to mission control. While the audio was somewhat unclear, Hague could be heard saying that the crew was "grinning ear to ear," CNN reported. It further reported that the audio was somewhat unclear and Hague could be heard saying that the crew was "grinning ear to ear". An X post was shared by SpaceX, after the successful splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft. The post stated, "Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks!"

NASA commentator Sandra Jones described the landing scene, stating, "There's just breathtaking views of a calm, glass-like ocean."

Rescue ships operated by SpaceX are now expected to retrieve the spacecraft. A rig onboard one of the vessels will soon lift the capsule out of the water and place it in the "Dragon's nest."