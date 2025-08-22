ETV Bharat / technology

99% Pure, 61% Less Emissions: Study Highlights Lithium Recovery Potential From End Of Life Batteries

Hyderabad: Smartphones have started to shift to silicon-carbon batteries as they offer higher energy density, enabling bigger capacity while retaining a slim form factor. However, lithium is still a critical mineral as the majority of industries in the world rely on lithium batteries, and it might take a long time to replace them, wherever possible. As the world eyes a clean energy future, lithium plays a crucial role and thus requires efficient recycling.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) predict that the global lithium-ion battery market size will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent, reaching $87.5 billion by 2027, with lithium consumption forecast to increase from 390 kilotons in 2020 to approximately 1,600 kilotons by 2026.

They highlight the potential of used batteries as a secondary source of lithium, which will not only secure access to this valuable resource but also help reduce environmental impact. According to the study, lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles are typically retired after only about 20 per cent of their capacity has been consumed, meaning they still retain nearly 80 per cent of their lithium potential when sent to storage or landfill. Australia alone could be generating 1,37,000 tons of lithium battery waste annually by 2035, according to the Australian Department of Industry, Science, and Resources.

Graphical abstract for Lithium recovery (Elsevier/ ECU authors)

Recycling is the clear solution for end-of-life batteries, said lead author Asad Ali, citing Australian government estimates that project the recycling industry could generate between $603 million and $3.1 billion annually within the next decade.

He explained that recycling these batteries allows access to the remaining lithium, which is already purified to nearly 99 per cent, as well as the recovery of nickel and cobalt contained within them.

Ali noted that the recycling process offered significant environmental benefits when compared with the mining industry, as the lithium retrieved this way is unlikely to impact the lithium extraction or downstream sectors.