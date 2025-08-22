ETV Bharat / technology

99% Pure, 61% Less Emissions: Study Highlights Lithium Recovery Potential From End Of Life Batteries

Researchers urge lithium-ion battery recycling to meet rising demand, reduce environmental impact, and recover high-purity lithium, nickel, and cobalt from used batteries.

Lithium Battery Recycling Could Slash Emissions and Boost Profits, Say Researchers
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Smartphones have started to shift to silicon-carbon batteries as they offer higher energy density, enabling bigger capacity while retaining a slim form factor. However, lithium is still a critical mineral as the majority of industries in the world rely on lithium batteries, and it might take a long time to replace them, wherever possible. As the world eyes a clean energy future, lithium plays a crucial role and thus requires efficient recycling.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) predict that the global lithium-ion battery market size will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent, reaching $87.5 billion by 2027, with lithium consumption forecast to increase from 390 kilotons in 2020 to approximately 1,600 kilotons by 2026.

They highlight the potential of used batteries as a secondary source of lithium, which will not only secure access to this valuable resource but also help reduce environmental impact. According to the study, lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles are typically retired after only about 20 per cent of their capacity has been consumed, meaning they still retain nearly 80 per cent of their lithium potential when sent to storage or landfill. Australia alone could be generating 1,37,000 tons of lithium battery waste annually by 2035, according to the Australian Department of Industry, Science, and Resources.

Graphical abstract for Lithium recovery
Graphical abstract for Lithium recovery (Elsevier/ ECU authors)

Recycling is the clear solution for end-of-life batteries, said lead author Asad Ali, citing Australian government estimates that project the recycling industry could generate between $603 million and $3.1 billion annually within the next decade.

He explained that recycling these batteries allows access to the remaining lithium, which is already purified to nearly 99 per cent, as well as the recovery of nickel and cobalt contained within them.

Ali noted that the recycling process offered significant environmental benefits when compared with the mining industry, as the lithium retrieved this way is unlikely to impact the lithium extraction or downstream sectors.

"Recycling processes can significantly reduce the extensive use of land, soil contamination, ecological footprint, water footprint, carbon footprint and harmful chemical release into the environment, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions and minimising waste," he added.

Global lithium extraction, 2023 vs 2026 (USGS,2024)
Global lithium extraction, 2023 vs 2026 (USGS,2024) (Elsevier/ ECU authors)

Ali said that mining can emit up to 37 per cent tons of CO₂ per ton of lithium, whereas recycling processes produce up to 61 per cent less carbon emissions. He noted that recycling also consumes 83 per cent less energy and 79 per cent less water compared to mining.

Emphasising that the lithium obtained through recycling is already purified to 99 per cent, thereby eliminating the need for additional energy, water, and emissions in downstream processing, he explained that hydrometallurgical recycling has the potential to generate profits of up to $27.70 per kilogram of lithium recovered.

Their study, published in the Journal of Environmental Management, explores the efficiency of different recycling methods and presents the findings as a comprehensive review on the recovery of lithium from lithium-ion batteries and spodumene.

Comparison of different direct regeneration techniques:

MethodEnergy RequirementCostEmissionRepair EfficiencyScalability
High-Temperature Solid-StateLowModerateModerateHighHigh
HydrothermalHighHighModerate–HighModerate–HighModerate–High
Molten Salt ThermochemistryModerate–HighModerateHighHighLow
Electrochemical MethodModerateModerate–LowLowModerate–LowLow
Chemical Relithiation MethodHighModerateModerateModerate–HighLow

Sadia Afrin, a PhD student at ECU, acknowledged the clear benefits of lithium-ion battery recycling but pointed out key challenges, including rapidly evolving battery technologies and lagging policy frameworks.

"The rate of innovation significantly outstrips policy development, and the chemical make-up of the batteries also continuously evolve, which makes the recycling of these batteries more complicated," she said, highlighting the need for investment into the right infrastructure to create the circular economy.

