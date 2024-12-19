ETV Bharat / technology

Hidden Danger: Study Finds High Levels of 'Forever Chemicals' In Smartwatch Wristbands

Hyderabad: Smartwatches and fitness trackers could expose the skin to "forever chemicals", suggests a study published in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters. It found that wristbands made from fluorinated synthetic rubber contain high levels of perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), which is a type of forever chemical. Instead of being present in low-cost products, the chemical is found more prominently in expensive wristbands, the study said.

Graham Peaslee, the corresponding author of the study says that the discovery stands out because of the "very high concentrations" of one type of forever chemical in the items that are in prolonged contact with our skin.

Researchers believe the high levels of PFHxA in wristbands are due to its use as a surfactant during the production of fluoroelastomers. Currently, scientists don't fully understand how easily PFHxA penetrates the skin or its potential health effects. However, recent studies suggest a significant amount may pass through the skin under normal conditions.

The forever chemical

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are chemicals known for their durability and ability to repel water, sweat, and oil. These properties make them useful in many consumer products, such as stain-resistant bedding, menstrual products, and fitness wear, including smartwatch and fitness tracker wristbands.

These bands are made from fluoroelastomers, synthetic rubbers composed of PFAS chains, which help prevent discolouration and repel dirt. While this makes the bands ideal for sweaty workouts, it also means they could introduce these chemicals to the skin.

To explore this issue, Peaslee and co-authors Alyssa Wicks and Heather Whitehead examined several commercially available wristbands for the presence of fluorine and 20 individual PFAS.