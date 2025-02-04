ETV Bharat / technology

From Forest To City: Wildfires Smoke Can Carry Toxins To Urban Areas Hundreds Of Kilometres Away

Hyderabad: Catastrophic wildfires devasted Los Angeles last month, destroying thousands of structures and acres of land. Last year, the wildfire season in Canada destroyed an estimated 45.7 million acres. While such calamities harm lives and livelihoods as they occur, they also have the potential to affect faraway areas, suggests a new study.

According to a study by McMaster researchers, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, plumes of wildfire smoke can carry contaminants hundreds of kilometres, leaving a lingering toxic footprint that has the potential to be re-released into the environment.

The study forecasts increasing frequency and severity of wildfires due to climate change, defining such events to be troubling sources of pollution in urban areas.

Wildfire Smoke: A Source of PAHs for urban areas

"Wildfire smoke features a complex mixture of pollutants, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a class of carcinogenic compounds that can also cause mutations in nature," McMaster University researchers said, adding that PAHs are produced whenever incomplete combustion occurs, including when wood burns.

Iris Chan, lead author and a graduate student in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, explains that the study was motivated by the large increase in wildfire frequency and severity in Western Canada.