Stuck In Orbit For 53 Years, Failed Soviet-Era Spacecraft Crashes To Earth

Hyderabad: A failed Soviet-era spacecraft crashed to Earth this weekend after circling the planet for more than five decades. The Kosmos 482 probe was sent to Venus in 1972 as part of the Soviet Union's Venera program. However, a problem with its rocket stranded the spacecraft in an elliptical orbit around Earth. Over the course of 53 years, Earth's gravitational force pulled the probe down slowly, leading to its plunge on Saturday.

The re-entry of the spacecraft occurred at 2:24 AM ET or 11:54 AM IST over the Indian Ocean, west of Jakarta and Indonesia, according to the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos.

While other space agencies and tracking organisations confirmed the uncontrolled re-entry of Kosmos 482, they weren't sure of the precise location. After the spacecraft's doom failed to appear over a German radar station, the European Space Agency's space debris office tracked the spacecraft.

"We have not received any reports so far on visual direct observations of the final re-entry, or on any impacts on the ground, ESA's Space Debris Office said.

It was not immediately clear how much of the half-ton spacecraft — if any — survived its fiery descent from orbit. Experts had warned in advance that some, if not all, of it could crash back to Earth, as it was designed to endure a landing on Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system. Scientists emphasised that the chances of anyone being struck by falling debris were extremely low.