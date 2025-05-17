ETV Bharat / technology

Stellar Blade PC Launch Announced: Launch Date, New Features, PC System Requirements Revealed

Stellar Blade PC Launch is accompanied by announcements for new features, new game content, and system requirements.

Stellar Blade is set to launch on PC worldwide on June 11
Stellar Blade is set to launch on PC worldwide on June 11 (Image Credits: PlayStation)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Stellar Blade is coming to PC on June 11, 2025. The release announcement from developer Shift Up was accompanied by a blog post detailing the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game, alongside a "PC Feature Trailer". The new version comes with AI upscaling and frame generation, higher resolution environment textures, unlocked frame rate, ultrawide display support, DualSense Controller support, and new game content that includes 25 new costumes for the protagonist Eve a new boss battle.

Notably, the PlayStation version of the game will get the new content via a patch download. Stellar Blade for PC is now available to pre-order.

Stellar Blade PC Features

Next-Gen Performance Features: The PC version of Stellar Blade features visual and performance upgrades, powered by NVIDIA DLSS 4 (including frame generation), DLAA, Reflex, and AMD FSR 3. The game also supports unlocked frame rate, giving players the freedom to fully utilise their hardware. In addition to high-resolution textures, it also supports ultrawide 21:9 and super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio to accomodate such gaming monitors.

Mann, the leader of the Sentinels, comes to test Eve
Mann, the leader of the Sentinels, comes to test Eve (PlayStation)

Full Control Support and Key Remapping: On the input side, the PC version supports DualSense Controller support, which includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, bringing a console-like experience to PC. The game also supports key mapping for gamepads, keyboards, and mice, allowing players to tailor their controls however they like.

New Boss Fight and Cosmetic Rewards: Stellar Blade’s PC launch is more than a simple port as it introduces new content. Players can take on Mann, the Sentinel leader, in a new Boss Challenge mode. Beating him will grant players a new Royal Guard Suit. Additionally, the developer has added 25 new Nano Suits for Eve for players to collect. All PC players will receive the Crimson Wing outfit at launch.

Players can collect a total of 25 new Nano Suits for Eve
Players can collect a total of 25 new Nano Suits for Eve (PlayStation)

Improved Language Options: To make the experience more immersive for global players, Simplified Chinese and Japanese voiceovers are now supported, complete with facial animations tailored to each language.

Stellar Blade PC Requirements

PC RequirementsMinimumRecommendedHighVery High
Average Performance1080P @ 60FPS1440P @ 60FPS1440P @ 60FPS4K @ 60FPS
Graphic PresetsLowMediumHighVery High
CPUIntel Core i5-7600K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X		Intel Core i5-8400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X		Intel Core i5-8400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X		Intel Core i5-8400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
RAM16GB16GB16GB16GB
Storage75GB HDD
(SSD Recommended)		75GB SSD75GB SSD75GB SSD
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit

