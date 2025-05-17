Stellar Blade PC Launch Announced: Launch Date, New Features, PC System Requirements Revealed

Hyderabad: Stellar Blade is coming to PC on June 11, 2025. The release announcement from developer Shift Up was accompanied by a blog post detailing the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game, alongside a "PC Feature Trailer". The new version comes with AI upscaling and frame generation, higher resolution environment textures, unlocked frame rate, ultrawide display support, DualSense Controller support, and new game content that includes 25 new costumes for the protagonist Eve a new boss battle.

Notably, the PlayStation version of the game will get the new content via a patch download. Stellar Blade for PC is now available to pre-order.

Stellar Blade PC Features

Next-Gen Performance Features: The PC version of Stellar Blade features visual and performance upgrades, powered by NVIDIA DLSS 4 (including frame generation), DLAA, Reflex, and AMD FSR 3. The game also supports unlocked frame rate, giving players the freedom to fully utilise their hardware. In addition to high-resolution textures, it also supports ultrawide 21:9 and super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio to accomodate such gaming monitors.

Mann, the leader of the Sentinels, comes to test Eve (PlayStation)

Full Control Support and Key Remapping: On the input side, the PC version supports DualSense Controller support, which includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, bringing a console-like experience to PC. The game also supports key mapping for gamepads, keyboards, and mice, allowing players to tailor their controls however they like.

New Boss Fight and Cosmetic Rewards: Stellar Blade’s PC launch is more than a simple port as it introduces new content. Players can take on Mann, the Sentinel leader, in a new Boss Challenge mode. Beating him will grant players a new Royal Guard Suit. Additionally, the developer has added 25 new Nano Suits for Eve for players to collect. All PC players will receive the Crimson Wing outfit at launch.

Players can collect a total of 25 new Nano Suits for Eve (PlayStation)

Improved Language Options: To make the experience more immersive for global players, Simplified Chinese and Japanese voiceovers are now supported, complete with facial animations tailored to each language.

Stellar Blade PC Requirements