Stage Set For IIT Madras To Host IInvenTiv 2025 - India's Largest R&D Fair

Chennai: The stage is all set for the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’, which will showcase groundbreaking innovations from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes

As many as 185 entries have already been shortlisted by an expert committee for showcasing during ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ with more entries expected. The event will be held on 28th February and 1st March 2025 at the campus. It is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, a statement issued by IIT Madras said.

A major initiative towards realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the expo is intended to showcase to the Indian Industry the technological research and innovations from top institutions. The objective is to drive the commercialisation of lab research into real-world products and applications through technology transfer, licensing and other venues of industry-academic collaboration, the statement added.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Viksit Bharat 2047 shall undoubtedly be a startup and product nation. IInvenTiv is a platform for higher education institutions to showcase their translational research and startups they had incubated to the market for possible technology transfers and collaboration."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate IInvenTiv 2025 at the IIT Madras campus in the presence of leaders from industry and academia on February 28.

The format for the event includes an expo with multiple stalls displaying the exhibits from the participating institutions, along with plenary talks and panel discussions on thematic areas, he added.

Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, said, "IInvenTiv 2025 at IIT Madras is a platform where cutting-edge academic research from top institutions in the country will meet real-world industries and businesses. We invite industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses to participate in this event and leverage the breakthrough technologies developed by India’s top researchers. Together, we can accelerate innovation, and drive the goal of 'Make In India'.”

A coffee table book on leading technological innovations from Indian higher education institutions, which have led to great impacts on the industry, will be released during the event. ‘Chintan Shivir’ or brainstorming sessions will be organised on several thematic areas, each featuring leading experts from government, industry, academia, and start-ups, the statement added.

IInvenTiv was started in 2022 as an event held at IIT Delhi featuring R&D only from IITs. The second edition of the event with participating institutions from the top 50 of NIRF, apart from IITs, NITs, IISc and IISERs, was held at IIT Hyderabad during January 2024. IIT Madras is now hosting the third event in the series, the statement added.