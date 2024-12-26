ETV Bharat / technology

Squid Game: Unleashed Is Now Free For Android And iOS Devices

The game was released on December 17, 2024, and will be available for free for a limited time. ( Netflix )

Hyderabad: Squid Game: Unleashed, a mobile game by Netflix, is now free for everyone, including Netflix non-subscribers. This move is in preparation for the release of the second season of Squid Games on December 26, 2024. The Squid Game: Unleashed is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for a limited time.

The Squid Game: Unleashed was released on December 17, 2024. It is a "fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition" multiplayer battle royale game in which a player has to play games, inspired by the Squid Games series to "outlast and defeat" other players in the match. The Squid Game: Unleashed allows 32 players in a match and can be played with friends or with other players present online.

Squid Game: Unleashed: Rewards

Netflix will give eight in-game "cash" rewards as they watch new episodes of the Squid Game - Season 2. The term cash has been referred to as the in-game currency, while there is a "wild token" that gives players a chance to spin an in-game wheel for additional prizes.

Notably, the first in-game reward will be given to all players for free without the need to watch any episodes of the series, while other rewards will be unlocked based on the episodes watched.

Here is the breakdown of the in-game rewards of the Squid Game: Unleashed:

Reward 1: 15,000 cash for free.

Reward 2: 20 wild tokens for watching Episode One.