Spotify Users Find Sexually Explicit Videos In Search Results, Company Fixes Issue

Spotify allows users to stream music with videos available for some tracks ( Spotify Newsroom )

New Delhi: Leading music streaming platform Spotify found itself in controversy when some users saw sexually explicit material in search results on the platform. According to a report in The Verge on Monday, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a Spotify search that had “a pornographic video tucked into suggested results for the rapper M.I.A”.

A Spotify spokesperson told The Verge that such content "has been removed due to violation of its policies". According to the music streaming platform’s content moderation policies, it removes content that contains sexually explicit material.

Recent posts on Reddit have shown examples of “unexpected explicit video in search results” on Spotify and “even erotic audio tracks being suggested in one user’s Discovery Weekly algorithmic playlist”.

A Vice story in 2022 claimed that there was “a surprising amount of people who’ve tried to upload hardcore sex images on Spotify”.