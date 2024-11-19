Maiden ISRO-SpaceX Collab: Elon Musk Company Successfully Launches GSAT-N2

New Delhi: In a significant development in space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s GSAT-N2 satellite was successfully launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday (Indian time), with the Centre congratulating ISRO for registering "one success after the other".

"Kudos team ISRO & SpaceX for successful launch of GSAT N2! Aims at enhancing internet services, including in remote areas as well as in-flight connectivity. With personal intervention of PM Sh @narendramodi, ISRO has been able to register one success after the other," Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS Science and Technology (Independent charge) said in a post on X.

In a post on X at 12.36 am on Tuesday (IST), SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the GSAT-N2 satellite. The project is the first such launch by Elon Musk's company for the ISRO.

Falcon9, the rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX, lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying the ISRO GSAT-20 communication satellite, which weighs around 4,700 kg.

ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle, LVM-3, can launch a 4000 kg spacecraft. As such, the current demand necessitated external partnerships culminating in the historic ISRO-SpaceX collaboration. The GSAT-N2 satellite will support India's Smart Cities Mission, enhancing data transmission capacity and is dubbed to revolutionize internet connectivity in remote areas. It will also allow in-flight internet services.

Satellite successfully placed into orbit: NCIL

The GSAT-N2, launched by Space X from Cape Canaveral, has successfully been placed into orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm said in a series of posts on X on Tuesday.

"GSAT-N2 weighing 4700 kg has been injected into the desired Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) has taken control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates satellite in good health," it said.

A Demand Driven satellite of NSIL, GSAT-N2 is a 48 Gbps, Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said.

Key Features Of GSAT-N2