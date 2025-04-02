SpaceX Showcases 'First-Ever' View Of Earth's Pole From Space

Hyderabad: SpaceX has made history by revealing the first-ever view of the Earth's polar caps, captured by the Fram2 crew from space. This was done through the Resilence Crew Dragon capsule which was launched via NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The space mission which aimed to be launched at the low orbit of the Earth, has four astronauts in this initial space mission. The video showcased the breathtaking beauty of Earth's polar areas which fascinated millions of people around the globe. This historic achievement highlights the developments in space travel and offers a new perspective of our planet from space.

The Fram2 crew is orbiting around the Earth at an altitude of about 440 km. (Image Credit: X via @SpaceX)

Fram2 Mission: Earth's Poles Explored From Space

The Fram2 mission includes four crew members which consist of mission commander Chun Wang, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, vehicle pilot Rabea Rogge, and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips. The astronauts will orbit around the Earth at an altitude of about 440 km, observing Earth's northern and southern poles and conducting various scientific experiments. The mission is conducted in the Dragon spacecraft which has a proven track record of human space missions. Before being used in the Fram2 mission, this spacecraft was used in space missions such as Crew-1, Inspiration4, and Polaris Dawn. The Fram2 mission once again showcases the reliability and versatility of the Dragon capsule in conducting human space exploration missions.

Fram2 Mission: Video Captured Over Antarctica

SpaceX released a video which went viral. The video showcased a breathtaking scenery of Antarctica's harsh landscape, covered with thick layers of ice. The video has been viewed by millions of people worldwide. CEO Elon Musk in his X post mentioned that it is the first time we humans are orbiting around the Earth.

Fram2 Mission: Scientific Experiments and Research Objectives

The Fram2 crew will conduct 22 research experiments which aim to improve our understanding of human health in space. A few interesting experiments are listed below:

First-ever X-ray in space: In this experiment, astronauts will examine the muscle and bone density of human beings in space. This will acquire crucial data on how the human body functions under long-duration spaceflights.

Growing Mushrooms in Microgravity: Another experiment is the cultivation of vegetation in space. In this research, astronauts will try to grow mushrooms in space to check vegetation and fungi are able to grow in unique environments of space.

Fram2: Future of Space Exploration

This mission is just the new beginning of humanity towards a future in space. It highlights how space missions are becoming more interesting and will impact healthcare and sustainability on Earth. As this mission continues, it opens a plethora of options for space exploration in future.

