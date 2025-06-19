SpaceX Routine Test Ends In Explosion At Texas Launch Site: Officials Say All Personnel Safe

Hyderabad: A prototype Starship 36 rocket from SpaceX experienced a critical anomaly during a test conducted at the company’s Starbase facility located in Texas. The spaceship was seen bursting into a giant ball of fire during a routine test. It was undergoing a static fire test at SpaceX’s Starbase launch site when the nose of the spacecraft suddenly burst open. The explosion caused the screen to flash white for a moment.

When the white flash faded, a huge fireball spread across the ground. Meanwhile, a thick black smoke rose into the night sky. The incident occurred around 11 PM CT (9:30 AM IST) on June 18 when the spacecraft was on a test stand.

SpaceX’s statement

SpaceX confirmed that all personnel who were present at the launch site during the time are safe and highlighted that a safety perimeter had been maintained throughout the operation.

The Starbase team is working with local officials to ensure that the test site and the surrounding area are secure. Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has also mentioned that there are no hazards to people living in nearby communities.

Moreover, the company has instructed its employees not to approach the area while the safing operations continue.

These preparations were done for Starship’s tenth flight test, although it is still unclear how the anomaly will affect its future plans.

The cause of the anomaly has not been officially released yet. As per ValleyCentral, a news agency in South Texas, a massive explosion had been reported by nearby residents, that the blast shook windows and rattled dishes. Additionally, according to KRGV, a news channel in Texas, firefighters who rushed to the scene were told by the residents that SpaceX faced a problem during testing.