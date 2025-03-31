SpaceX's Fram2 Mission Set To Launch Human Spacecraft To Polar Orbit For First Time On April 1

Hyderabad: SpaceX has announced that it will launch the Fram2 on March 31, 2025, at 9:46 PM ET (April 1, 2025, at 7:16 AM IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the United States. This mission will mark the first polar orbit space mission, sending four astronauts into Earth's Low Orbit. The spaceflight company has three additional instantaneous opportunities within the 4.5-hour-long launch window, along with a backup launch opportunity slated for April 2, 2025.

The Fram 2 crew members include mission commander Chun Wang, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, vehicle pilot Rabea Rogge, and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips. The crew members will be sent into a 90-degree circular orbit, which will enable them to fly over the North and South Poles. Moreover, during this space journey, the Fram2 members may witness natural phenomena like the Aurora Borealis (North Polar Aura).

Fram2: Aim of this Space Mission

This multi-day space mission aims to conduct a study on the polar orbit of the Earth and conduct 22 research focused on understanding human health in space. This research will include taking the first X-ray in space to study human muscle and bone mass. Apart from this, these astronauts will experiment with growing mushrooms in microgravity during this mission.

The Fram2 space mission is funded by the mission commander Chun Wang, who is an entrepreneur as well. Mikkelsen is a filmmaker who is known for his photography. Moreover, the 29-year-old astronaut Rogge will become the first German woman to go to space. Philips is an Australian polar explorer.

Notably, for this mission, SpaceX will use the tried and tested Dragon spacecraft. Previously, this spacecraft has been used extensively in Crew-1, Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn human space missions.

